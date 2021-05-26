I refused to pay a bribe  for a job

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Just two days to an oral interview, somebody I had done an appititude test with calls me and says, “Can you give Shs2 million and you get the job?” I said no. I had vowed to never ‘buy’ a job. On top of that, I have always criticised corrupt officials who take bribes from unemployed youths.

But before that, I have always heard that if you don’t have money, you can’t get a government job at the district service commission (DSC) level. But I confidently said, “I will make history by getting a job without any bribe.”

To be sincere, I needed this job since I have spent more than a year without earning anything after the closure of schools.

On the interview day, I woke up very excited ready to hear the questions I would be asked since it was my first time to do interviews with the DSC in the 10 years I have been teaching.

I prepared my documents including the academic credentials, meritorious awards and my IDs.

I was at the venue 30 minutes to 9am since I was number three on the interview list and the first shift was to start at 9am.

I saw smartly dressed interviewees looking through notes. Some of my friends had said they would get interview questions from the officials (I don’t know if they meant it or if it was a joke).

At around 11:48 am, I was called in. Two people (a gentleman who introduced himself as a school inspector and a woman) plus a secretary formed the panel.

After exactly one week, one of my friends called me and told me the sad news of how he had not got the job. I went to see if I had been lucky. When I got there, the receptionist was cleaning up ready to close up. Those who were there on the same mission were mentioning their names and she would check the list and notify them accordingly.

I was the last and asked what about ......... “ I mentioned my name as if I was not the one. She replied, “I remember that name but ahhhhhhh ........ it is not on the list.”



I left immediately, disappointed wondering what she ‘remembers’ about my name. On top of all that, they had announced 15 vacancies in the advert but ended up appointing 89 people. I promised myself to visit the secretary of the districtservice commission but couldn’t trace her .

Authored by Elisa Kaunda,

elisakaunda190@gmail.com