I think Matembe would be great as UHRC boss

The office of the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has remained unnecessarily vacant for too long. Since November 20, 2019 after the untimely death of its amiable chairperson Meddie Kaggwa, the commission lacks a political head, yet the work of the commission is very important.

Dr Katebalirwe Amooti Wa Irumba is the acting chairperson. Since 2015, the commission has lost members including Joseph A.A Etima, Thecla Kinalwa, Gordon Mwesigye and Meddie Kaggwa.

Violet Akurut Adome, Stephen Basaliza and Agaba Magulu left for politics. Members who left include Patricia Achan- Okiria, Meddie Mulumba. and Victoria Rusoke Businge.

One of the core functions of the UHRC is to resolve complaints arising out of human rights violations. This mandate is derived from Article 52 (1) of the Constitution of Uganda and is fulfilled through investigations, mediation, counselling, giving advice, making referrals and through tribunal hearings.

There are so many capable persons of high moral character and proven intergrity that the appointing authority could tap in to steer the institution, but I would like to make a case for Miria Koburunga Matembe. Matembe has an enduring passion, enthusiasm and commitment to human rights. Matembe is also an intensely religious individual and very candid in her approach to public affairs because of her fidelity to the Constitution and rule of law.

Matembe left government in 2003. However, unlike all the others who have either retired or gone into abeyance, Koburunga, due to the singular clarity and audacity of her voice, has remained a vocal advocate of human rights in the trenches of civil society for almost 18 years.

Although born bold, brave and fearless, Matembe, now with an advantage of advanced age, is very reflectional and confessional. In her state, she can ably steer the UHRC. Through, UHRC, Matembe can work with other institutions and appropriately handle complaints, matters referred, sensitise and create public awareness on human rights issues for their increased observance.

I am certain Matembe still has the audacity to persuade state agencies and institutions to cooperate with UHRC to enable it effectively implement its mandate. Even before she became a minister of Ethics and Integrity, Matembe had accomplished a lot as a private citizen and a public figure.

Matembe has mentored, encouraged, trained and supported women in politics, especially young women who were coming into the political process for the first time. She has sacrificed, challenged, struggled, persisted, loved and took risks for the sake of human rights.

UHRC is yearning for the kind of leadership that puts serious commitment to human rights principles, and that is courageous enough and willing to put devotion to the national interest above self-interest. They also need a team player and a resource mobliser. Although Matembe is very vocal and political, she is non-partisan. The former Mbarara Woman MP does not belong to any political party since she parted with President Museveni in 2003. This gave her an opportunity to be balanced in her analysis.

In the contemporary times and moments, thoughtful bi-partisan sobriety in the likes of Matembe is important. She has a clear vision and conviction of what is right and wrong and can be guided. I am certain President Museveni respects Matembe for being genuine, principled, ethical and consistent. I appeal to President Museveni to appoint her UHRC boss.

George Ntambaazi, Kampala