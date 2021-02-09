I wish all Ugandans happy February

Happy February to you all. You may be asking: “What is so happy about February when Covid-19 is still lurking about and the Internet is buffering?”

To me, it is because we have (in some way) successfully skirted the election brouhaha without violence materialising; even at the expense of a widespread Internet shutdown that temporarily left us in the dark ages.

Before that, I was genuinely afraid, like many others, of possible violence. The possibility of becoming a refugee lingered in my mind. Many countries in this continent have suffered due to such storms. What makes us any different? We are all third world anyway.

This fear of violence was also shared by many who fled to seek refuge in their villages. I felt so powerless, angry, annoyed and disappointed because I felt like things were, and still are , looking up for me in 2021. The thought of having my whole life stopped in its tracks because of one greedy man...

Anyway, for most of my young life (I am 24 years old), I was fighting against my parents, siblings, friends and classmates. It is unfair to me that so many people in power only give a damn about themselves and have no qualms about seeing this country getting ruined.

However, I feel we have got through the worst of 2021 so far, even if it is too early to make that call.

The month of January felt like a whole year in itself with the rollercoaster that elections put us through. Nevertheless, I am happy. Happy that it is over and we can move on.

In the next five years, I will pray that God puts right what has gone wrong in our country. I believe in the power of prayer. No plan formed against this prayer shall prosper. For now, we need to do persevere .

Have a Happy February.

Violet Mugabi,

vmuwanga15@yahoo.com

