If billionaires worry about climate disasters...

Early this year, tech billionaire Bill Gates had a new release for us book lovers.

“How to prevent a climate disaster” was the title of his new book. What we now know is that for a distinguished global citizen like him, top of his mind is worries about this planet and how our species have made it unlivable.

In other news, other billionaires are constantly taking off into space, which some commentators have downplayed as “just billionaires doing billionaire things.”

Nonetheless, one cannot fail to read between the lines that we have perhaps messed up this planet so bad, that those with the means have no option but to explore, colonise and set up shop elsewhere. The empirical scientific evidence is that greenhouse gas emissions and carbon mostly from fossil fuels including coal, oil, and gas have led us here.

Barely can a week go by without a global media house airing a story about wildfires, floods or even insane temperatures of up to 50 degrees centigrade. The science is that all these tragedies are due to increasing global temperatures, as a result of greenhouse gas emissions from the combustion of hydrocarbons.

The biggest knocks for the climate disaster have been taken by the oil supermajors. But while we crucify them, let’s not forget that it’s this same resource that powered this civilisation we are enjoying; the civilisation of engines and cars and jets and heated homes. Till today, two-thirds of the global energy mix is still dominated by fossil fuels.

What is also true is that the global energy demand is increasing even farther. We need more energy than ever before. So we are at cross roads. We want the energy but we cannot take the consequences that come with it. The better bet is that we can take an environmentally friendlier form of energy; renewable energy.

Nuclear power, solar power, wind, hydroelectricity et cetera but that too comes with its shortcomings. So what happens to solar power in winter, or hydroelectricity in the deserts of the Middle East where there is no rivers? The nuclear disasters of Chernobyl and Fukushima are still fresh, so we need to tread nuclear energy quite carefully too. A noble solution would be in powerful batteries, strong enough to store vast amounts of energy, but that too is still in the pipeline.

There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future, given the finite nature of fossil fuels. However, fossil fuels still have a role to play as we transition. I once overheard an overzealous activist who wondered why governments; them being the total concentration of power, did not attempt to stop the oil supermajors from business in fossil fuels.

I think that would be the naïve thing to do because it’s these same people leading the transition to renewable energy. They have more money, know more about climate change compared to anybody else, and are willing to invest huge sums in the research and development of renewable energy in top universities.

There are so many variables at play and it has to be a compromising act. In committing to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the Paris Agreement, oil companies have invested in technologies and better ways to produce fields while optimising emissions.

Crude techniques like flaring are no more. Also, a lot of work is being done around improving the capacity of renewables to fill the demand. The struggle is led by the oil supermajors. They deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Lastly, we the laypeople may check our super emitting lifestyles. While we do that, maybe we can hope to live here longer since we even do not have the billions to do the billionaire things.

Justice Kennedy Owor, Geoscientist