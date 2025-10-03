If our public schools are so good why are your children in international schools?

There is nothing more beautiful than a teacher waking up with pride, walking into the classroom with a smile and hope. It is the image of true patriotism, a man or woman who carries in their hands the chalk that writes the destiny of an entire people, who holds in their voice the power to awaken hidden potential in young minds, and who daily performs the quiet miracle of transforming ignorance into knowledge. No teacher, at the beginning of their journey, ever dreams of mediocrity. No teacher chooses this calling with the intention of producing half-baked children or an entire class of failures. No teacher wakes up in the morning thinking of dodging duty, or of standing before their students with despair written on their faces.

Every true teacher longs for excellence, longs to see their pupils succeed, longs to be remembered as the bridge that carried a generation to greatness.

And then frustration comes. Slowly, steadily, cruelly. The same teacher who longed to serve with joy is stripped of dignity by a system that demands everything but offers nothing. The same teacher who desired to give their best is crushed by a government that treats their profession as a burden, not a blessing. Pride withers when the pockets remain empty, when the landlord knocks, when the children at home cry for school fees, when the nation looks the other way.

We demand miracles from them. We demand straight-A results, engineers, doctors, and leaders of tomorrow, yet we deny them the very tools that make miracles possible.

We measure them against the impossible while giving them nothing to stand on. It is hypocrisy of the highest order to rebuke a teacher for poor performance while never asking ourselves whether we have performed our own duty to support them. A teacher is not a machine that can run without fuel, nor a miracle-worker who can conjure success from thin air. A teacher is a human being, with a family to feed, with dignity to uphold, with personal dreams that deserve fulfilment.

And when the nation humiliates its teachers, when it forces them to work in misery, when it robs them of the pride that should be the foundation of their service, the teacher bends, and when the teacher bends, the entire nation collapses with him.

That is why it pains me to see ministers stand at podiums, wagging fingers at striking teachers, their voices swollen with threats and arrogance. Ordering teachers to return to work or face dismissal, yet they know very well that the conditions they have created cannot enable them to produce good results. And that is why their own children are not in public schools. If these schools were as good as they claim, their children would be there. But they know what they serve the nation is not fit for their own.

If public schools are so excellent, why are their own sons and daughters in international schools, elite private academies, or tucked away in foreign boarding institutions? If Uganda’s health system is “world-class,” why do they fly abroad for treatment or book their families into private hospitals the moment a fever strikes? If they genuinely believed in what they force upon ordinary Ugandans, would they not gladly partake in it themselves? They know, deep down, that what they serve the rest of us is not edible, that it is poison.

If our ministers’ children were all enrolled in public schools, the debate about teachers’ salaries wouldn’t go on for decades. Would classrooms still be leaking, textbooks missing, desks broken? Would teachers still be the lowest paid professionals, begging for increments in strikes that never materialise? Of course not. If their own children depended on the pride, energy, and stability of public-school teachers, reforms would not be promises, they would be realities delivered yesterday.

The day we choose to pay them well, to honour them fully, to recognise them openly, will be the day we begin the true transformation of our society. For when a teacher teaches with pride, he plants courage, he builds vision, he shapes character, and he raises a generation capable of carrying this nation beyond its current struggles. But when a teacher teaches in misery, when he is reminded daily that his sacrifice means nothing, then the classroom becomes nothing more than a place of survival, and survival is never enough to build a nation.

Wilfred A. Nshekantebirwe,



