Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

If Tanzania burns, East Africa bleeds

Demonstrators carry the dead body of a man killed during a protest a day after a general election marred by violent demonstrations over the exclusion of two leading opposition candidates at the Namanga One-Post Border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania, on October 30, 2025.



Photo credit: Photo |Reuters

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Integration cannot thrive on ashes. Peace in Tanzania is peace for East Africa. Now is the time for unity, not silence.

The riots in Tanzania are more than a national crisis. They are a direct threat to East African unity and progress.

For years, Tanzania has stood as a cornerstone of peace and a vital link in the East African Community. But today’s chaos risks undoing the trust, trade and cooperation that hold our region together.

When Tanzania shakes, the entire EAC trembles.

Related

Cross-border trade slows, investment confidence falls and the vision of “One People, One Destiny” fades. Violence only fuels poverty, division and external interference.

Tanzanians must reject destruction and embrace peaceful dialogue. True patriotism means protecting the nation’s stability and the region’s collective future.

The EAC must act decisively NOT as silent observers but as guardians of regional peace. The bloc should dispatch a mediation team, engage both government and civic leaders and reinforce early warning systems against instability.

Integration cannot thrive on ashes. Peace in Tanzania is peace for East Africa. Now is the time for unity, not silence.

Akanyijuka Benon Kenshunju

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

In the headlines