If Tanzania burns, East Africa bleeds

The riots in Tanzania are more than a national crisis. They are a direct threat to East African unity and progress.

For years, Tanzania has stood as a cornerstone of peace and a vital link in the East African Community. But today’s chaos risks undoing the trust, trade and cooperation that hold our region together.

When Tanzania shakes, the entire EAC trembles.

Cross-border trade slows, investment confidence falls and the vision of “One People, One Destiny” fades. Violence only fuels poverty, division and external interference.

Tanzanians must reject destruction and embrace peaceful dialogue. True patriotism means protecting the nation’s stability and the region’s collective future.

The EAC must act decisively NOT as silent observers but as guardians of regional peace. The bloc should dispatch a mediation team, engage both government and civic leaders and reinforce early warning systems against instability.

Integration cannot thrive on ashes. Peace in Tanzania is peace for East Africa. Now is the time for unity, not silence.

Akanyijuka Benon Kenshunju