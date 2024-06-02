Implement meritocratic principles in current PLU leadership structure 

As a Ugandan, I would like our country to be successful and prosperous.

The country came from very difficult times and the current President has improved the infrastructure, security and economic growth of Uganda, among many other things.

Uganda is still facing a lot of challenges and its future is uncertain due to massive corruption and debt burden, the radicalisation of political parties and lack of training institutions for skilled leaders is a major challenge.

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has thrown its hat in the ring to wrestle for political power in the chaotic arena of Ugandan politics.

The country needs to reboot most of its institutions and most moderates like myself strongly believe that Gen Muhoozi Kaineruga has demonstrated a real commitment to make the necessary reforms needed to ensure the country has enough runway to achieve its objectives of economic prosperity for all citizens and becoming a regional leader economically and socially.

There is no doubt that the PLU has some of the best brains in the country like Andrew Mwenda, Micheal Katungi, and Lilian Aber, among others who are capable of making great policy proposals and are highly respected globally.

If you are to carefully look under the hood, the PLU has, however not yet made a good case for being able to implement meritocratic principles in its current leadership structure and this is the same mistake most political parties have been making in the recent past.

The country needs to be able to utilise its smartest minds in all departments to achieve the goals of its people. The leadership needs to expand its fishing net and bring on board many more brilliant minds to plan how to resuscitate the NRM.

As supporters of PLU, we pray that leadership does not make the mistake of hiring the wrong people who have been in many corruption scandals.

This will not give hope to many people on the sidelines who are still waiting for a serious political organisation willing to wield the axe to reduce the excess administrative costs and numbers of politicians.

The welcome that Gen MK is getting around the country, re-echoed that indeed the Patriotic League of Uganda is non-partisan and is ready to welcome everybody despite our differences. This was manifested by the number of NUP supporters who turned up and those who gave out their offices for mobilisation.

This is the time that the establishment (NRM) realises that they need PLU to rebrand and be born again.

The PLU is here to breathe new air into the system. The establishment needs this to survive the test of time like their comrades ANC in South Africa, and CCM in Tanzania.

The people of Uganda have spoken and they have clearly shown that they are willing to accept the peaceful change that we all yearn for and what most of us the supporters of Gen Muhoozi have been advocating for.

If the PLU continues to propose the necessary changes and demonstrates the will to fight corruption and lays down a convincing case to build the Uganda that we all deserve, there is no doubt that many of the skeptics and doubters will be willing to give it a chance to lead our nation.

In conclusion, I still think a lot needs to be done by the PLU to appeal to many moderates but I strongly believe we shall be ready to carry the mantle come 2026.