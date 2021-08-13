Impulse buying will ruin you

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Impulse buying is the tendency of a customer to buy goods and services without planning in advance. When a person takes such buying decisions at the spur of the moment, it is usually triggered by emotions and feelings. I

mpulse buying is based on irrational thinking. Marketers and hawkers, especially street venders in Kampala, and other cities across the country, try to tap into this behaviour to boost sales. There is a great likelihood that customers end up making a purchase after entering a market without any actual intent of doing so.

Impulse shopping is caused by a number of issues; enjoyment, loss aversion (the desire to avoid missing out on something good), thinking you have spotted a bargain, the need to stockpile and biased evaluation of use.

Personality, pleasure and product connections can all lead to impulse shopping. This is a common behaviour among Ugandans. It is related to anxiety and unhappiness, and controlling it could help improve your psychological well-being.

Impulse buys are a common enemy of people who try to save. Experts would have you believe that any impulse buy is terrible but that isn’t always the case.

A good impulse buy is a low –cost, high reward purchase, for example taking the occasional trip to the movie theater, buying coffee when you are rushed in the morning or treating yourself to a candy bar in the checkout line.

Just make sure to set your limit on these smaller purchases; too many can add up.

Bad impulse purchases are fairly expensive items. These purchases may give you happiness at first but have no long-term value. They are often completely unnecessary. If the item you are considering was not part of your budget, give it careful thought and try to resist the urge.

Purchases that serve almost no purpose in your life are detrimental to your savings. Do you really need that ping pong table? Deluxe popcorn popper? If you are debating whether to get a random, expensive item for over five minutes, it’s better to leave it. In the end, you are buying these products just for the thrill of the buy.

Take some time to sort through your own expenses and pay attention to your own purchases throughout the week. Try to categorize your unplanned purchases into one of the good, bad and ugly categories. It will make a difference!

Ronald Tugume Kikoona, [email protected]