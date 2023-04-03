Include wartime planning in key BoU restructuring

According to this publication, serious unease is accompanying the ongoing major restructuring at Bank of Uganda (BoU). (See, ‘Overhaul at BoU sparks job fights’ in Daily Monitor, March 20.) While this is going on, I have five suggestions for BoU.

1. Wartime planning. BoU should use this restructuring opportunity to develop a workable plan for maintaining a reserve of external assets amounting to the value of at least six months’ imports as recorded and averaged for the last three years. A period of major economic uncertainties.

Covid-19 seemingly came from nowhere and drove us all into rat holes. For two unforgettable years. Then the war in Ukraine suddenly erupted. Within two months BoU was reduced to wailing about “imported inflation” as Uganda weakly fought inflationary pressures from food and fuel shortages.

Ugandans suddenly got a beating from high inflation and high interest rates. Indeed, BoU had a hard time meeting its key function “to encourage and promote economic development and the efficient utilisation of the resources of Uganda through effective and efficient operation of a banking and credit system.”

2. Public trust. Public trust and credibility are the key currency for any central bank. In 2019, BoU’s top officials appearing before Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) clearly had a major problem convincing the committee and the citizenry that it passed the hallmark of public trust and credibility when it closed seven local banks between 1993 and 2014.

Instead, they came across as leaders who used the autocratic style of leadership to make fast decisions and announced them as a done deal. Final. No further discussion. Banks that were firmly connected with virtually every corner of Uganda via the cooperative movement, the local business community and the agricultural, education and other sectors, were casually and speedily closed and their assets sold off as though they were mere kiosks. BoU should have mechanisms for streamlining decision-making as a process of generating and evaluating alternatives and making choices among them.

3. Appropriate communication. To reinforce public trust and credibility, BoU must deliberately prioritise the kind of institutional communication that is less about accountability and more about strengthening credibility and effectiveness of its monetary policy. The swift closure of local banks and subsequent refusal to entertain any public complaints, clearly showed that BoU had neither the capacity nor the inclination to explain unpopular decisions and views to different stakeholders.

4. Feedback. BoU people must become strong communicators to all stakeholders in Uganda’s financial sector. We need people who are technically well grounded in the communication process; people who can ably break down important matters to their essential elements and present them in a simple manner.

To do this, BoU must deliberately cultivate feedback from the people. Feedback is crucial for BoU managers to get a good idea of how their organisation is faring in the marketplace. In my village in Kumi District, I listen daily to Radio Continental, based in Kumi, and Etop Radio, based in Soroti. I hardly hear anything about BoU.

But the central bank regularly issues press releases and monetary policy statements and grants interviews to Monitor and other elitist media outlets. Just who does BoU consider its audience? BoU must go out to the people. They need to know how the managers at BoU are doing. The process of communication is incomplete without appropriate feedback from the audience.

5. Giving more to the locals. Let’s face it, right now anything about banking and finance is under a big cloud. From the US to Switzerland, banks are in distress. The second biggest bank in Switzerland has just got a bailout. No bank, it seems, is totally safe.