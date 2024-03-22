Inclusion rhetoric and impact of women

In the wake of the release of last year’s national examination results, a pressing concern arises regarding the plight of students whose results have been withheld by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) due to suspected malpractice.

While the battle against examination malpractice is a noble endeavor, the repercussions of withholding results extend beyond the purported perpetrators to impact innocent candidates, schools, and the integrity and fairness of the system itself.

Uganda, as in many parts of the world, inclusion of women has gained prominence as an essential element for societal progress and development.

Unfortunately, we have regressed to a phase of superficial displays of appreciation of women that are especially more pronounced during designated occasions such as; Women’s History Month and especially, International Women’s Day. While these observances serve as reminders of women’s contributions, they frequently overshadow the need for tangible support, representation, and systemic change. Uganda’s constitution, for example, demands the state to provide the facilities and opportunities necessary to enhance the welfare of women to enable them to realise their full potential and advancement. This for me, would mean consistent investment and action in addressing the systemic barriers and inequalities that impede women’s meaningful inclusion.

Of course, there have been initiatives to promote women’s participation in decision-making processes, such as affirmative action measures and quotas but these efforts often fall short of achieving significant and impactful representation. A good number of women in these spaces are an extension of the patriarchal, capitalistic and oppressive establishments that are aware that this selective inclusion will not benefit the larger female populace. As bait of tokenism, the expectation is to pay allegiance and be grateful to the masters for inclusion.

Primarily, they are intended for the purpose of symbolic representation and are for the most part, adrift regarding the women`s agenda. For exceptional ones, such as in the case of the independent mindedness of Supreme Court Judge Dr. Esther Kisaakye, it was interpreted as a throwing spanner attitude to a 46-paged constitution court petition where everyone expected her to play to the choreographed court process.

We have, on a number of occasions witnessed various forms of state-enabled violence of women supposedly, as often emphasized, so dearly and exceptionally values. In 2018, the women’s movement in Uganda protested against the killings of women. However, up to this day, the police have yet to provide any reports on their findings.

At the height of Covid-19 between 2020 and 2021, women market vendors were resigned to sleeping in markets, for some, being forced to abandon their children for over a month. The state’s labeling of these undignified conditions as heroic is stark misrepresentation, especially considering they arose from poorly conceived Covid measures.

Just this year, while exercising the prerogative of mercy, 11 of the 13 pardoned prisoners were previously convicted of defilement. We are already dealing with glaring gaps in legal protections that exacerbate women`s vulnerability to various forms of violence and exploitation and releasing offenders pre-maturely poses even heavier risks to society, especially to women and children and increases the likelihood of re-offending.

According to the just released annual crime report by Uganda Police, 13144 children were victims of defilement and another 3846, victims of aggravated defilement. Usually, at the forefront of advocating these problematic legislations and enabling of abuse and violations are women who are lauded for championing women’s rights and or taking up political leadership positions. This and many others, in and of themselves affirm that for the most part, women’s roles are as a managed stage scene for optics of representation and are not anticipated to be critical enough to address unequal access to justice.