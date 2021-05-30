Influence a revamp in structural policies

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Many times, Members of Parliament have expressed the frustration of cash bonanzas to their voters to lure them to vote them. Most achievements and promises most MPs make include, school fees payments, road construction, building schools out of their pocket expenditure.

The voters have in turn continuously tasked their MPs to cash them in exchange for votes as this seems to be the only direct way of benefiting from them.

We know that this works well for people to keep in power especially the rich ones. They are well aware that as long as the voters are poor, unhealthy, illiterate and in need, they will always come out as the messiahs and secure their next term.



If only MPs could advocate a better education policy we would have quality education for free through the Universal Primary Education. Thus, MPs would not need to pay school fees for voters’ children.

If only MPs could advocate for a better health policy for a universal health coverage, they would not need to pay their voters medical bills, as there would be a national insurance policy or we would have free quality health care. With better health services, MPs would also enjoy medical services in-country without need to go abroad. By the way, MPs would not need to donate ambulance out of pocket money as we would have a well-connected network of emergency response system.



If only MPs could only advocate for social security policies, they would not need to create employment opportunities for your voters as jobs would be available. People would have a conducive environment to start up business like affordable loans and would not need an MP to provide food in case of any calamities as there would be a good social security system to cater for this.

The MPs role is to hold consultative meetings with their constituency, community mobilisation to support and participate in government programmes and campaigns, monitor and evaluate the use by government departments and local governments of funds allocated to projects and programmes, debate and pass laws through which the institutions of government endeavour to guide the country’s development, monitor and bring to the attention activities of ministers and the public the misuse of government funds, violations of the rule of law and unlawful, analyse and pass (approve) the national budget for every financial year and approve loans, represent their constituents’ views in Parliament and bring to the attention of relevant ministers different matters of national concern, demand accountability from the Executive through raising different issues on the floor of the House and summoning ministers and other government officials to appear before them (committees) on different matters to mention but a few. We can bet a significant number of MPs do not even know their roles. An MP does not have any responsibility to construct or repair roads and bridges in their constituency.

They also do not need to build hospitals or schools, to pay school fees for children or students in their constituencies. They do not need to contribute to voters’ weddings and similar activities. Therefore, we don’t need to hear MPs achievements full of roads constructed, ambulances donated, scholarship programmes. etc. Like they say, you cannot dig yourself out of a hole. Digging will only make the hole bigger.

MPs of the 11th Parliament, kindly help us influence and campaign for structures that bring about equitable distribution of services. MPS should not neglect their roles at upstream level, to solve the root cause problems for the differential access to services and poor service delivery.

Or else, MPs will continue to be frustrated to solve the downstream problems that arise from the neglect of their ultimate role; “cur te ipsum” We call upon MPs to focus on their roles as stipulated by the MPs Act and that is when we shall see fundamental change.

Voters should task MPs to do their work at structural level which ultimately influences the services we get; the cash bonanza and donations are not sustainable and benefit a small proportion of this population.

Provia Ainembabazi & Brian Turigye, members of Social Medicine Consortium, Uganda Chapter