Information sharing key to attaining change

Uganda’s long-standing political crisis is no longer just about overstaying leadership. It is about institutional collapse, human suffering, and the normalisation of injustice. After nearly 40 years of the current leadership, Uganda is still trapped in a cycle of elite survivalism and widespread service failure. But there is a powerful weapon that remains underutilised, which is information sharing.

For the country to break free, the informed elite must take deliberate steps to empower their relatives and communities, especially those still caught in the illusion that poor public services are accidental or the fault of low-level officials. Uganda’s public healthcare system tells the story of a broken system by design. Across the country, hospitals are crippled by medicine stock-outs, poorly paid health workers, and outdated equipment. Patients are asked to buy gloves, syringes, and even fuel for ambulances.

The tragedy is not that the state lacks resources but that it chooses to misuse them.

In 2022, Uganda purchased Shs2.5 billion luxury vehicles for the Speaker of Parliament and her deputy, on top of her official convoy, while the national medical stores budget was slashed. Meanwhile, the iron sheets scandal of 2023, in which top government officials, including ministers, diverted relief materials meant for poor families in Karamoja, highlighted how deeply entrenched corruption is.

These scandals are not isolated incidents; they are symptoms of a leadership model built on patronage and impunity. According to the Auditor General’s 2023 report, Uganda lost over Shs5 trillion through mismanagement, ghost workers accounted for the loss of Shs53 billion, inflated procurement contracts, and undeclared revenue across ministries.

Despite this, many ordinary Ugandans continue to support the very government responsible for their suffering. This paradox is not due to ignorance, but rather information inequality. Rural voters often receive filtered narratives from state-controlled media or local leaders who benefit from government loyalty.

Elections are influenced by handouts, militarisation, and propaganda, not informed decision-making. This is where Uganda’s educated and urban elite must step in. Whether at family gatherings, churches, burials, or WhatsApp groups, it is crucial to help relatives understand the direct connection between poor service delivery and failed leadership. Information is power, but only when it is shared. The urban middle class has access to data, reports, and independent media.

They know what efficient public services look like. They understand how Denmark or Ghana conduct elections, how Kenya has devolved health services, or how Rwanda uses digital tools to fight corruption. Yet many of them remain politically passive or isolated from grassroots realities.

For change to happen, we must bridge the gap between knowledge and action. When people realise their children died because the district health officer was appointed through nepotism, not merit, they will begin to question the entire structure. When farmers learn that road funds were diverted to finance political campaigns, they stop blaming the rain. Proper information sharing is beyond an act of resistance.

It will arm the masses with truth and prepare them to defend their votes, freedom, rights, and demand better. Uganda’s future cannot be postponed to another generation. It starts when the elite begin conversations that spark awareness, expose injustice, and build political clarity.

Let us speak not only on social media but at the dinner table at our homes, in the trading centre, and on the boda boda ride home. It is through these small acts that we can dismantle a system that has overstayed and overstretched its people.

Joseph Bwanika, social development specialist and CEO of Bridge Your Mind Centre. | [email protected]