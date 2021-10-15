Install peak hour lanes to decongest traffic in Kampala 

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) is the major business and industrial hub of Uganda.

This area contributes more than 70 percent of the country’s industrial production and more than 60 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

During day time, greater Kampala has a day-time population of about 3.5 million which is increasing at a rate of about 5 percent per annum and is projected to reach 15 million people by 2040.

The GKMA has an average radius of 30km from the centre of the Central Business District with a corresponding radius of 10km. Movement of both people and goods is greatly hindered by the prevailing traffic congestion.

This menace has apparently been perceived as part of our culture in Uganda to the extent that some people fear to travel to Kampala because of traffic jam. Most people think the Uganda Police is entirely responsible for the jam, but we are all responsible. All stakeholders must perform their corresponding roles to make our roads more attractive and user friendly.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) report 2010 indicates that some major causes of the traffic congestion include rapid urbanisation associated with high traffic increase, poor road network, urban structure concentrated in one city centre lack of traffic demand management, and inappropriate public transport system.

According to a policy brief by the International Growth Centre (2020), traffic congestion is estimated to cost $1.5 million daily, representing 4.2 percent of the GDP of GKMA and 1.9 percent of the GDP of Uganda.

The negative effects are exacerbated by the combination of poor drainage and rain conditions that not only reduce the speed of vehicles but also cause flooding at critical intersections leading to a total mess on the roads.

The continuous design and use of uncoordinated traffic signalised junctions with a fixed cycle also worsens the situation.

With the ever-increasing traffic volume on urban roads, one would think that constructing more and more roads or even increasing the number of lanes per road is a solution.

However, such an option is constrained by the space requirements as well as the abnormal growth rate of vehicles (traffic demand). Henceforth, the most appropriate and sustainable measure to traffic congestion is basically traffic management.

The adoption of smart objectives such as increasing throughput, improving the distribution of traffic in the network among others can be used to handle the challenge efficiently and effectively.

Have you ever wondered why during the peak hours, traffic jam is on the left side of the road and we do not use the right-hand side as well to maximize throughput? The inherent need for order and fixed designs where engineers compel roads to operate always in a two way manner may be highly condemned.

Imagine GKMA with critical peak hour roads to maximise flow. For example, Mulago roundabout – Ntinda – Namugongo – Mukono, Kampala – Kibuye – Zana – Kajjansi, Wandegeya – Bwaise- Kawempe- Matuga, among others.

Research can be undertaken to ascertain which specific roads would perform best under such conditions. Alternative routes would be important for such a system to function as expected. The alternative routes as well as the main roads must be well maintained with minimum potholes to ensure that they are always attractive to users.

Research has already proved that any traffic management solution functions much better with traffic police enforcement due to unexpected road user behaviour that must be controlled. This measure is relatively cheap and does not involve any major structural changes in the network or a significant initial investment.

It is also timely for engineers and policy makers to incorporate the design of peak hour lanes in the design of important links of the urban network. This serves to offset some of the challenges associated with the introduction of peak hour roads. Such lanes would have minimum turn off points to maximise throughput.

The government can as well evaluate the possibility of using dynamic and real time control measures to enhance network performance within the towns. All the above measures should be planned not only in GKMA but also in all the new cities since it is anticipated that traffic volumes would upsurge considering population growth and effects of urbanisation.

The use of other potential solutions should also not be ignored by stakeholders. For example shift to public transport and active modes is also a sustainable approach; construction of alternative secondary roads within the network; awareness of drivers about the real time traffic situation using our own applications that precisely guide the users among others.

I, therefore, pray that whoever is responsible in the attainment of a better city as provided in the sustainable development goals plays his or her role. The dream will come true.

Musa Mwine

