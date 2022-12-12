Integrate health in human rights discourse 

Does the world owe any moral obligations to celebrate the International Human Rights Day every December 10 given the unending state of human rights abuses and violations ravaging nations?

‘Alert 2022! Report on conflicts, human rights and peace building’ revealed 32 deadly armed conflicts reported in 2021, most of which occurred in Africa (15), followed by Asia (nine), the Middle East (five), Europe (two) and America (one). Whether related to combat or concerns such as human sacrifice, defilement, torture, neglect, abductions, trafficking, murder and economic crimes, there is a great need for renewed global consensus on human rights protection across frontiers and status so as to protect humanity from the road to extinction.



This year’s celebration themed ‘Dignity, Freedom and Human Rights for All’ should be approached from a remorseful perspective and critical reflection on duty bearers’ errors, omissions and commissions to aid learning, reformation and shaping pragmatism in human rights jurisprudence and rule of law.

Worldwide, good health is an indispensable precursor to enjoyment and fulfillment of human rights and, therefore, integrating health in human rights debates and celebrations is critical in this period bedeviled by rampant turbulent crises, man made imposed sufferings and fragile relations.

Since 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights after World War II, the global state of human rights has continually suffered numerous shocks and attacks from daunting preventable and addressable crimes related to environment, war, crimes against humanity, politics, economic crimes, gender, psychologicy and other culture that continued to rock communities and nations in a manner that threatens global health, peace and justice for all.

Drawing intersection between human rights and health is critical for integrated and inclusive human rights initiatives. It is clear that when human rights are abused or violated, the state of health normally deteriorates and so do the index of respect of human rights by agents of change.

Rights to health is fundamental and humans cannot fully enjoy all the other rights when they are, for example, struggling with torture complications, war injuries, physical and psychological traumas, a common challenge in conflict and post conflict communities, and among refugee population as well. Every human person is entitled to the right to health regardless of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, nationality, social origin, language, socio-economic status, power and privilege, and other ascribed and acquired statuses.

Human rights reports from on conflicts in South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine, West Africa, Middle Ease and other post-conflict communities such as Northern Uganda was marred by unimaginable injustice and human rights abuse/violation that left hundreds and thousands of people exposed to trauma and victims and survivors grappling with unimaginable mental health, medical, surgical, orthopedic, dermatological, gynecological, optical and other conflict-related ill-health accruing from exposure and experiences of human rights abuses and therefore, majority if not all are unable to enjoy their rights and lead dignified lives due to pain, disability, stigma and severity of their condition accruing from infringement of their rights to health.