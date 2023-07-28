Internship saga signals injustices

According to Leo Tolstoy, “everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” And thus Albert Einstein concluded: “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change”. In the same vein, the Health sector of Uganda is in ‘a desert of intelligent stewardship’.

The government needs to critically take the issue of internship, and internship policy, especially for those cadres who deal with life and public health as a serious matter. Taking an example of our neighbours in Kenya and partners under the East African Community, internship goes beyond health professionals at degree level to include lower level cadres such as diploma holders.

At the moment, the number of medical interns in the country is overwhelmingly high due to private universities that are now producing close to 2,000 medical officers (MO) every year.

Recently, local media reported that Uganda Christian University (UCU) will graduate first batch of 45 medical doctors and dental surgeons who will join thousands on the waiting list yet to be deployed.

In 2019, there was an advocacy movement during presidential campaigns that led to the presidential directive of increasing each intern’s allowance from Shs800,000 to Shs2.5m (half of the salary for the serving MOs etc). Unfortunately, this condition did not cut across all the cadres doing internships like nurses and pharmacists but worked only for one cadre, a disparity which until now cannot be explained.

Imagine by the end of this year if you have 4,000 interns, because I only mentioned UCU but other universities (11 teaching medical doctors in the country) produce not less than 1,500 in total. That overall expenditure on internships would rise to Shs120b for the projected 4,000 interns. But this is with respect to only the MO interns; I have not mentioned the nurses, midwives and pharmacy interns.

It is important that all medical degrees including Bachelor of Medicine and bachelor of Surgery (MBChB), Bachelor of Clinical Medicine and Community Health (BCMCH), BSc in Nursing, BSc in Midwifery, Bachelors of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) and Bsc in Biomedical Technology, Bachelor of Cytotechnology, BSc in Anesthesia, Bachelors of Radiography, Bachelors of Orthopedic Technology, among others, defined as medical interns are subjected to similar mentorship environments, the same period of exposure, and benefits of the apprenticeship and treated with fairness across the board for better skilling as clearly indicated by the Vision 2040, the Internship policy and National Development Plan III.

And this time, allow standardising to international levels where one may switch to any other care but the output is a high level of specialisation (residency for two to three years) in the different medical specialities.

There should be revisions of the internship policy from time to time, to include more cadres. This is because the current internship policy provided for only MBCHB, Nursing/ Midwifery and Pharmacy, unfortunately, none of the allied professional’s degrees are part of this policy, yet we have more than 10 degrees registered under the allied category. Save for the degree in anaesthesia, said to have been submitted for consideration.

It is sad to note that the review of the internship policy is ongoing without the involvement of key stakeholders, leaving out all the 10 allied health professional degrees save for anaesthesia, because of a conflict of interest to those who take the internship as a 12-month paycheck of Shs2.5m per month cash bonanza to the privileged cadre, hence preventing other degree cadres from joining the internship programme.

We expect the ongoing review of the internship policy to be consultative and inclusive, rather than the usual in closed doors reviews like the newly approved structure which left many cadres out and favoured those who are in decision-making positions, if it is to benefit all Ugandans.

Therefore, the internship issue which is thought to be affecting only the privileged cadre, is just the tip of the iceberg. The internal health system discriminates, especially the allied health professional to access internship programmes making them suffer even when they are deployed within hospitals for practice.

This figure of Shs2.5m should be revised to a reasonable allowance enough for food, housing and transport, and other basic needs so that the government not only sustains the three cadres, but also facilitates the other 10 degree programmes under allied category on the internship programme plus the backlog of the undeployed interns.

In the meantime, interns can be deployed to regional and general hospitals close to their home areas where the cost of living might be cheaper and affordable than projected in the Ministry of Health budget where an intern from Kabale may be deployed in Gulu or Arua.

In an effort to strengthen our health system, the approximately Shs100b required to deploy the interns per year is enough to construct, equip and recruit staff for 2 specialised hospitals in the country to serve two regions per year. This partly fulfills the principle of “doing the greatest good for the greatest number of people.”

Those are some of the practical suggestions that can improve our health systems holistically than promoting selective cadre empowerment, a colonial way of doing things that Uganda seems to embrace.

The writers are Dr Paul Kyaterekera and Dr Alex Kachwanno.

Dr Kyaterekera is a public health specialist and President, Medical Clinical Officers’ Professionals Uganda.