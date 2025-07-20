Uganda, like many African countries, finds itself at a generational crossroads. A country rich in potential. Teeming with youthful energy, innovation, and dreams is governed by leaders well into the twilight of their political and biological lives.

The result is a dissonance of vision, ambition, and accountability: the old guard, often comfortable and power-entrenched, make decisions for a young population grappling with unemployment, disillusionment, and a desperate hunger for change.

This situation presents not just a political dilemma, but a moral and civic crisis. It breeds frustration among the youth, whose futures are being shaped without their meaningful participation.

Meanwhile, many of the elders in power, having outlasted revolutions, reforms, and promises, cling to relevance through patronage, coercion, and personality cults. The tragedy is that our national discourse has become heavily personalised.

Leaders are venerated or vilified not for their ideas, but for their personas. Political loyalty, both among supporters and detractors, is based more on who someone ‘is’ than what they ‘stand for’. We chant names, not agendas. We follow faces, not frameworks. We celebrate charisma over competence. This must change.

Uganda’s youth must develop the discipline to interrogate ‘policies’, not just personalities. Because long after the hero worship fades, and long after the television clips of grand speeches have stopped airing, it is policy that shapes lives.

Roads get built, or not, because of policy. Jobs are created, or not, because of policy. Education standards rise or fall on policy. Health systems thrive or collapse through policy. Yet, political dialogue in Uganda often avoids these hard questions. What is the government’s plan for integrating the nearly 400,000 youth entering the job market each year?

How are we preparing our agricultural sector for climate change? What mechanisms are in place to ensure fair access to capital for young entrepreneurs? These are not sexy, viral topics. But they are the questions that matter.

Unfortunately, many young people, despite their awareness and access to information, become pawns in elite power struggles. Mobilised with money and promises, they turn a blind eye to corruption, inefficiency, and repression. In their desperation, they are seduced by short-term gains, forgetting that quick fixes rarely yield long-term solutions.

The older generation, with decades of control, often manipulates this vulnerability. They use tokenism—appointing a few youthful faces in high places as a distraction from the rot in systems. They host youth conferences and innovation summits that result in glossy brochures but little tangible change.

They preach patriotism while practicing nepotism. The result? A generation caught between cynicism and complicity. Yet, hope is not lost. There is a growing consciousness among young Ugandans. A stirring that can be channeled into meaningful engagement if properly nurtured. Social media, community organizing, civic education, and independent journalism are empowering tools.

But they must be used not just for outrage and memes, but for deep engagement with policy. Before rallying behind a political figure, ask: What is their stance on electoral reform? How will they handle the ballooning national debt? What education model are they proposing for the 21st century economy? What’s their record—not their rhetoric—on inclusivity and service delivery? We must also challenge the leaders we admire.

True patriotism is not blind loyalty, but the courage to demand better from those in power, even when we like them. We should not be afraid to ask hard questions. In fact, it is our duty.

The slogan of the future must be: "Don’t just follow the leader. Follow the policy." For Uganda to break free from the cycles of dependency, apathy, and generational conflict, we must cultivate a culture that values ideas over individuals. Let leaders win our support not through nostalgia or populist gimmicks, but through well-thought-out, inclusive, and realistic plans. Let debates shift from who is in power to ‘what they are doing with that power.’ In the end, it’s not the personality that will determine Uganda’s future, it’s the policies they implement, the institutions they strengthen, and the systems they leave behind. The youth may be desperate, but they are not helpless. Their numbers, creativity, and hunger for change are powerful assets. But to truly claim the future, they must learn to interrogate what matters. Because power changes hands and, it shall, but policies change lives.

Brian Ssenoga, Journalist and a Public Health Professional