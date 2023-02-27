Invest more in productive sectors

How cash-strapped is the government of the cassava republic of Uganda? This is quite a difficult question to answer. But it’s not too difficult either, given the undeniable fact that Ugandans can tell you how they are personally affected by the seemingly worsening economic situation in our country.

Personally, I believe that the government is in very sore straits financially; for a full year it has not paid me and other associate consultants at Uganda Management Institute, arguably the government’s premier institution of higher learning of its kind.

We are not alone. Doctors working in various government-owned health facilities downed their tools and gnashed their teeth over unpaid allowances.

As I said in this newspaper, this year will likely witness a number of strikes by public officials on account of the government’s failure to meet its financial obligations.

I believe that in a few weeks or months the arts teachers will again leave our children in the lurch because the government has recently made it clear that salary enhancements for them will have to wait for a good while. (See ‘Govt freezes pay rise, jobs in budget cuts’ in Daily Monitor of February 20.)

In its front-page lead story, Daily Monitor reported that salary enhancement is suspended by one year and implementation of the comprehensive salary enhancement plan will commence with effect from financial year 2024/25. It will be a stretch for the affected teachers to wait patiently for that to happen.

However, across the economy, the government has also announced its intention to cut spending on things like workshops, vehicle purchases, new non-concessional projects, and travel abroad. What we await to see is if the government, which is notoriously known for unveiling excellent policy plans but failing to implement them, will make good on efficient delivery of sorely needed public services.

Prioritisation of budgeted activities and decision-making will undoubtedly underwrite the key process of generating and evaluating alternatives and making choices among them. Perhaps this tight monetary condition will serve as a door-opener for the government to step into a new realm of planning, organising, resource mobilisation and controlling of efforts to achieve set goals.

It is inspiring to read that government priorities in the next financial year include starting the construction of the standard gauge railway and finalisation of the rehabilitation of the metre gauge railway. The cost of doing business in this landlocked economy of ours is unacceptably high partly because of the unacceptably high costs of transportation incurred by productive sectors.

It’s plain that focus should be on investing more in productive sectors, not on extravagant expenditure such as foreign travel for public officials.

Extravagant public spending and corruption, especially during these harsh economic times when the government has difficulty paying its employees or providing basic services to the people, lie at the heart of the poverty in this country.

The search for domestic solutions means we must knuckle down to the business of thinking carefully about what the economy should prioritise.

For instance, it’s probable that dozens of our MPs would want to travel to the US to attend the annual convention of the Uganda North America Association. While I agree this would give invaluable international exposure to MPs, I wonder if it’s a priority in the face of stark realities such as the high cost of doing business and inadequate capital for supporting the private sector in Uganda.

Would it subtract anything from the fact that many Ugandans are poor largely because they have no control over the means of production, no access to good quality education, and no access to good quality healthcare?

We need to reorder our public spending priorities by re-directing resources to the productive side of the economy. Let’s stop paying lip service to agriculture, where the majority of poor Ugandans scratch a living using Mesopotamian technology tools of thousands of years ago, such as hoes and ox-ploughs.

With this reality, an appropriate manner of achieving socio-economic transformation is through adequate government investment in agricultural mechanisation, irrigation and provision of subsidised fertilisers. That could enhance our competitiveness and productivity, and anchor economic growth.