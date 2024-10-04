Investing in potential of our youth is crucial

As Uganda strengthens its electricity supply to meet growing energy demands, the country’s youthful population (78% of the citizens are below 30) presents a significant opportunity for the country to achieve this goal (Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 2022). By harnessing the potential of its youth, Uganda can address energy challenges and promote sustainable development within the electricity supply industry.

The Government of Uganda has set ambitious targets for expanding electricity access, aiming for universal coverage by 2030 (Uganda Energy Policy, 2023). Achieving this goal requires infrastructure investment, as well as a skilled workforce to drive innovation in the sector. There is an urgent need for professionals in renewable energy, grid management, and customer service. Uganda’s youth, with their fresh ideas and innovative approaches, are well-positioned to contribute to renewable energy projects, smart grid technologies, and more.

The involvement of Uganda’s youth in the electricity supply industry can catalyze transformation. Therefore, Youth organizations like the Uganda National Youth Council and NGOs should actively promote programs that prepare young people to engage in the energy sector. Initiatives such as training workshops, mentorship programs, and funding opportunities can equip them with the skills and resources necessary to thrive.

Additionally, universities and technical colleges should expand their offerings of specialized courses in renewable energy and electrical engineering. Doing so will foster a new generation of professionals equipped to handle the challenges of a rapidly evolving energy sector.

Opportunities for Youth in Uganda’s Electricity Supply Industry

There are many opportunities for Uganda's youth in the electricity supply industry. With the right support and training, young Ugandans can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the country’s energy sector which includes the following;

Promoting Renewable Energy

With the global shift toward sustainable energy, Uganda's youth have the opportunity to lead initiatives promoting renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydropower. These efforts can range from innovative technology adoption to grassroots advocacy for renewable energy solutions. (United Nations Development Programme, 2023). For example, youth entrepreneurs can provide affordable and sustainable solar energy solutions for rural communities without grid connectivity. By harnessing solar power, they can address energy shortages while contributing to climate change mitigation.

Innovating in Smart Grid Technologies

Young engineers and tech enthusiasts have the chance to innovate in smart grid technology, energy efficiency, and energy management systems. Embracing these technologies will help create a more reliable and efficient electricity supply, reducing outages and enhancing service delivery.

Advocacy and Education. Youth involvement in advocacy campaigns can raise awareness about energy efficiency and the need for expanded electricity access. Community outreach programs, workshops, and social media campaigns can help inform Ugandans about responsible energy consumption and the benefits of renewable energy.

Pursuing studies in engineering, environmental science, and energy management can also equip young Ugandans with the knowledge and skills to make meaningful contributions. Scholarships, internships, and apprenticeship programs in partnership with industry leaders will enhance their workforce readiness. For instance, the Electricity Regulatory Authority approved the implementation of the Graduate Skills Development Program in 2017 by the Licensees in order to address the emerging and growing skills gap in Uganda’s Electricity Supply Industry. Over the course of the program, over 100 youth have benefited from the program with many of them taking on permanent roles in the sector (ERA 2022).

As Uganda moves toward energy independence and sustainability, investing in the potential of its youth will be crucial. By empowering them to take on roles in innovation, promotion, advocacy, and entrepreneurship, Uganda can ensure a brighter and more sustainable energy future. With the right opportunities, the youth can transform the energy landscape and contribute to Uganda’s broader socio-economic development. The future of Uganda’s Electricity Supply lies in the hands of its vibrant and dynamic youth. That’s why the Electricity Regulatory Authority is mooting the idea of a national youth energy forum, similar to Kenya’s Y-Gen movement.