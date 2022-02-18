Investment in radio is key to Africa’s connectivity

Throughout history, radio has done tremendously well in influencing positive behaviour change among communities in Africa, sparking socio-economic development

On a continent that grapples with limited ICT infrastructure and access to internet and digital technologies, radio remains the leading communication medium in Africa with the highest audience and the widest geographical coverage catering for roughly 800 million Africans that remain offline as outlined in a 2021 report by the International Telecommunication Union.

