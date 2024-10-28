Involve sports in fight against climate change

Climate change effects are increasingly becoming severe affecting the lives of Ugandans. It has led to extreme weather events such as unpredictable, prolonged drought and rainfall.

Uganda's climate is mostly tropical with regular rainfall and sunshine, but recent patterns of climate change have ushed in disastrous occurrences such as mudslides, landslides and floods which as caused loss of lives, property and displacement of people, loss of crops and more the list is endless.

Human activities such as deforestation, wetland degradation, and increased industrialization are some of which activities that have led contributed to climate change in Uganda.

The good thing is that climate change effects in Uganda can be mitigated through various efforts, plans and policies and one such effort that can be adopted is through the use of sports activities in communities such as football, netball to mention but a few.

Football is the most popular sport in Uganda and it is enjoyed by the young and the old. Football matches in most communities, towns, parishes attract a major gathering whether competitive or friendly. This large gathering of people can be used as an opportunity to spread the message of climate change.

Climate change Activists can organise Football tournaments where they can spread the message of climate change, engage in tree planting activities and as well educate the masses about the dangers of climate change and the activities the led to it and activities that mitigate it.