Involve women, girls in conservation

March 8 was International Women Day. We celebrate that women worldwide want and deserve a life free of stigma, stereotypes and violence. They need a future that is sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all.

To achieve that, we need to recognise the contribution of women to a society’s transition from pre-literate to literate is undeniable. The world needs women at every table where decisions are being made.

Despite significant obstacles, women’s efforts in developing communities cannot only be an extended family’s lifeline, but also a form a networked economic foundation for future generations. This can be achieved through involving conservation and formulation of better environment policies. As emphasised by Michelle Bachelet, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women that “When women are empowered and can claim their rights and access to land, leadership, opportunities and choices, economies grow, food security is enhanced and prospects are improved for current and future generations.”

Therefore, as we celebrate the day under the theme: ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world,’ which celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain, they should also not be left behind in conservation and environmental protection.

When we speak about women conserving nature, we are really talking about them taking care of our future, because nature provides essential resources for our survival and enjoyment. Conserving nature means to protect and restore biodiversity.

Women and girls should identify important practical actions that we can do to help conserve nature. They can engage in planting native wildflowers, fruit trees, and pollinator-friendly plants in their garden or yard.

