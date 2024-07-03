IOV and driving test grounds at Naguru are an eye sores

Last week I happened to drive a colleague to the Inspectorate of Vehicles ( IOV) and Driving Testing grounds to have their driving permit regularised after it expired for having not renewed it in time. The colleague has been out of the country for the last seven( 7) years.

We were glady received by a police officer who opened the rickety gate and by all standards this gate had to firmly rest in the chest of this officer lest the hinges holding it bolt out and have the gate down.

The Naguru IOV and Driving Testing Centre receives very many clients every day and it is such a very busy place with a huge traffic of human beings apart from the vehicles that also come in for road-worthy inspection.

It took us time to identify which office and persons to talk to for directions to the reception and how all processes are handled. There are no police-branded labels and office signposts for directions to a first-time client at the grounds.

Anyway we were received in one of the offices and an officer in a white overcoat but with no police labels and branding welcomed us . If customer experience can be defined to the letter, Mr Emmanuel Abele Aleti met the definition of customer experience. He informed my colleague of the process lines that he had to do to have the lapsed driving permit done well.

The officer was exceptionally meticulous, immaculate and his talk was captivating as he showed unrivalled mastery of his trade. We were indeed satisfied with all that he told us and his guidance on what is needed to have the driving permit done well.

However, customer experience does not stop at personal interaction with people one meets in the workspace. When it comes to an institution’s or company’s image , it is easy to focus on the aspects of the logo, decor , customer service or product quality. However, there is often an overlooked aspect that can have a significant impact ; the washrooms!

It is easy to underestimate the importance of washrooms, but the truth is, these spaces are an integral part of the customer experience and can have a significant impact on the image of an institution and can influence the perception they have of the business.

The Naguru IOV grounds have obsolete waterborne washrooms with no running water. The walls of the bathrooms and sinks are all stained with heavy and very old films of grime. There are no supplies of toiletries in the washrooms.

Hygiene and order are fundamental values in any business environment. Restrooms are not just functional places but also spaces where brand identity can be expressed.

The waiting sheds where clients sit as they wait to be tested and served are pathetic. These are temporary structures made out of local mabati and papyrus materials. The clients have to in turn share the few dusty plastic chairs here with most of them having broken legs.

The motor vehicle testing grounds are bare ground with a few remaining pieces of tarmac. The whole space is a mess and it is time the management of Uganda Police came in to have the grounds revamped. Can’t these grounds be fenced off with a perimeter wall which can be used as a billboard to show the services offered here and have the visibility and brand of the testing grounds enhanced?

Why can’t we have the processes at the IOV automated? We are in the 21st century and here all paperwork is carried by hand and on foot. Can the Uganda Police Force automate the processes at the IOV grounds?

The public that seeks services at the IOV grounds pays fees in the form of testing fees. Does this money go to the consolidated fund or to the Uganda Police treasury ? The Nagulu IOV testing grounds are an eye-sore, sight fright and a mess!

As a Road Safety Activist, I implore the Uganda Police Force to do an overhaul on the infrastructure at the Naguru IOV grounds. Road safety begins with up-to-date training infrastructure and equipment.