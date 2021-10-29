Is curfew strict at all?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Last Saturday, Ugandans were shocked by news of a bomb blast at two pork joints in Komamboga at about 9pm.

If you are a Ugandan or residing in Uganda, you clearly know that the government stipulated a curfew of 7pm.

I wouldn’t say it is exactly strict because if it were such a place couldn’t have been operating at that hour. And I cannot blame this entirely on the obstinate nature of the citizens.

The law enforcers have also relaxed on their duties. In the past few months, it has not only been the threat of terrorism and an actual attack of domestic terrorism, but also, multiple cases of burglary and deaths due to armed robbery and malice.

The state of security has been a bit worrying and yet one would expect that with the police stationed by the road side with road blocks to enforce curfew, they would be keener on crime.

Uganda is one of the few countries that have managed to hold strong restrictions upon their citizens to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Some of which include continuous closure of schools and the early curfew hours.

All these measures have actually controlled the rapid spread of the virus and I must say, we are among the lucky few countries who haven’t suffered immensely due to Covid-19 healthwise.

But like every other country, we have had our fair share of losses, in terms of the economy and livelihood. Probably, such grievances are causing the different people to act out, be it the citizens or law enforcers. The past two years have been hard and it has been mandatory for people to adjust accordingly but we shouldn’t forget to keep safe.

Ugandans seem to be concentrating more on maintaining the Covid-19 standard operating procedures such as washing hands and checking body temperature while entering public places but when faced with a terrorism threat, other security checks should be a must. As a country, we can fight both Covid-19 and terrorism hand in hand because our lives depend on it.

Cynthia Ruth Abalo

Student , Makerere University

Support rural electrification

Ten years ago, the government came up with a proposal of rural electrification programme aimed at extending and making electricity accessible mostly in rural areas.

It is important to note that electricity is an expensive utility that many rural people cannot afford.

Although the government has invested more in hydro electric power than off grid solar power, electricity is still a dream to many Ugandans.

Some objectives of rural electrification include providing reliable and affordable electricity to rural Ugandan households and public service providers, among others.

Without electricity, many communities struggle to make ends meet, hospitals and schools cannot fully operate.

Additionally, lack of access to electricity in rural areas has contributed to unemployment as youth cannot run some businesses like salon, food vending, baking, among others. On the other hand, government programmes such as the Parish Development model, Emyooga, Youth livelihood and SAGE among others, whose objective is to eradicate poverty in rural areas cannot full achieve their objectives if communities have no access to electricity.

With rural electrification, farmers benefit especially the large-scale farmers as it will enable them provide artificial light for their poultry and also run irrigation schemes.

Extending electricity to rural areas will help fight poverty and laziness, create employment opportunities among the youth and women. This is because it will help to increase efficiency and effective productivity by extending their working hours.

Prior to implementing this programme, many activities such as deforestation, dirty fossil fuels, disposal of broken glasses from lamps, and bush burning, among others, were a great threat to man and his environment. This has reduced especially in communities that have benefitted from the programme. Therefore, there is urgent need to embrace the rural electrification programme and extend to all remote areas in Uganda.

Stephen Ahereza

Research Associate