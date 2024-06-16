Is GMO technology ripe for African agriculture?

As crop yields fluctuate, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and hybrids ensure food and nutritional security. However, the GMO debate is quite combustible here in Africa, as it lies in the middle of science and aid.

Scientists say we need it because of the changing conditions, and those against it think it is a kind of trap to enrich Western firms like Monsanto.

Even though this technology is widely misunderstood, it is simply creating products using living organisms or their parts for the benefit of man. This technology, which started in the 1970s, has been adopted globally.

It is now widely used in different spheres of life like medicine and agriculture. In agriculture, GMO technology is used to improve crop yield and quality, but also make them more resilient to water stress, diseases and pests.

In October last year, Kenya President William Ruto chaired a special meeting of his ministerial cabinet, in which a raft of resolutions were passed, paving the way for GMO cultivation and imports in Kenya. Despite the country risking loss of the native seeds because of the move, GMOs have not been well studied in Africa and Kenya had been reluctant to approve this amid the ongoing concerns about their possible health risks.

Because of the changes in climate and the degrading soil fertility, farmers do not get the yields they need, and, therefore, Kenyan government turns to GMO crops in the hope of big harvests.

To date, the proponents of GMOs have failed to answer the question of “what problem is the GMO solving in the African case?” How much have we faired in terms of water and nutrients? In addition, how much more can we produce if we push our farmers in terms of fertilisers and irrigation technologies? It appears we can use fertilisers and water well to get much more yield before we hurry to GMOs. For example, there is very low use of fertilisers in Africa, but also we depend much more on rainwater, which is unreliable and seasonal. There are more understood technologies here in Africa that can increase crop yields that are not well exploited yet. Alternatively, we can also look at post-harvest handling technologies such that food wastage is reduced to increase availability.

If we must keep buying GMO seeds from the West every time we want to plant, this could be another way of Western countries enriching themselves and making Africa get more poor and needy. In addition, GMO produce will have a smaller market in these Western countries compared to our organically produced food staffs.

The solution to ending hunger requires us to have all these tools, but it is important for countries to invest in technologies that are well understood first, and then exploit them when the technology’s demand rises.

I would propose Western countries support us to use irrigation and pesticide technologies bigger and better for much more yields if they wish us well than supporting us in a technology that is not well understood as of now.