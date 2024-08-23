Is MP Mawanda a political prisoner?

On August 15, the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, also the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Mr Michael Mawanda is a political prisoner whose crime is supporting him in Bushenyi District.

I would like to explain the difference between a political prisoner and a corrupt politician.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a political prisoner is defined as anyone who is arrested because of his or her perceived or real active involvement or supporting role in political movements.

AAPP maintains that the motivation behind the arrest of every individual in AAPP’s database is a political motivation, regardless of the laws they have been sentenced under.

While the Museum of Political Corruption defines political corruption as the misuse of power for personal gain, corruption often involves government officials and also politicians. This definition can be extended to others in positions of authority. Forms of corruption vary widely but include bribery, extortion, nepotism, sextortion, patronage, influence peddling, graft, and embezzlement.

Those two definitions clearly differentiate a political prisoner from a corrupt politician.

In Uganda’s context, Ms Olivia Lutaaya qualifies to be referred to as a political prisoner as she was arrested on politically motivated charges whose crime is duly identifying herself as a mobiliser for the National Unity Platform (NUP) during the 2021 presidential elections.

NUP is a fully registered political party under the Political Parties and Organisations Act, 2005, which gives Ugandans like Ms Lutaaya the right to join and support any registered political entity.

Ms Lutaaya was arrested in 2021 and severally tried in military court martial, and to date she is still in prison.

Igara East MP Michael Mawanda was arrested on June 19, with lawmakers Mudimi Wamakuyu of Elgon County and Paul Akamba of Busiki County, for allegedly diverting more than Shs3.4 billion meant for the Buyaka Cooperatives Society in Bulambuli District.

So why does MK assert that MP Mawanda is a political prisoner? Does this imply that the PLU’s leadership is in bed with corruption?

Gen Muhoozi’s post calling for the release of Mr Mawanda from prison clearly tells Ugandans that he is involved in politics, which is against the laws of Uganda governing UPDF serving officers, according to the UPDF Act of 2005.

So , is there any difference between NRM and PLU, as we can continue to witness civilians being tried in the military courts, with the latest victim being NUP’s head of security Achileo Kivumbi?

Are there beautiful roads, schools, magnifying universities, or well-equipped hospitals to convince Ugandans to support MK?

Anyway, should I inform the mother of Ms Olivia Lutaaya that her daughter and MP Mawanda are both political prisoners?