Is reviving Kalangala safety decree enough to prevent tragedies on Lake Victoria?

The recent tragedy on Lake Victoria, which claimed the lives of 25 individuals in an overloaded boat accident, has once again shed light on the delicate interplay between preserving lives and sustaining livelihoods in Uganda.

The heartbreaking incident has exposed the harsh reality faced by lakeside fishing communities, where economic constraints and ingrained poverty push individuals to compromise safety measures for the sake of survival. With Uganda registering one of the world’s highest drowning death rates, it is crucial to explore the root causes of these accidents and determine whether reviving the Kalangala safety decree is enough to tackle the crisis.

In a country where poverty levels remain high, communities around Lake Victoria depend heavily on the lake for their livelihoods. The boat that capsized was not only transporting passengers but also crucial goods like bags of charcoal, fresh foods, and silverfish meant to sustain these communities economically. The dire need to support their families drives people to overlook safety precautions, putting their lives at risk.

Uganda’s alarming drowning death rates, particularly in lakeside fishing communities, paint a grim picture of the safety challenges faced by those living near water bodies. According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, Uganda registers “one of the world’s highest drowning death rates” of 502 in every 100,000 people residing in lakeside fishing communities.

According to the Daily Monitor at least 42 people, including children, have drowned and died in either ponds or lakes in the last seven months, of these, 31 drowned in Lake Victoria after boats they were traveling in capsized while eight children died in ponds in Bukedi Sub-region and Luweero District respectively these statistics underscore the urgent need for effective interventions to prevent such fatalities.

The Kalangala district’s safety decree, enacted seven years ago, aimed to mandate life-saving jackets on passenger boats for enhanced safety. However, the enforcement of this decree has been largely overlooked, leaving boat operators and passengers exposed to risks. The reasons for non-compliance may vary from economic constraints to a lack of awareness about the importance of safety measures. One significant obstacle to enforcing safety measures is the life jackets’ cost, which ranges from Shs50,000 to Shs100,000. For families struggling to make ends meet, investing in life jackets might seem like an unaffordable luxury.

While reviving the Kalangala safety decree is a crucial step, it alone may not be sufficient to address the crisis comprehensively. A multi-faceted approach that combines various strategies is needed; Conducting safety awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of life jackets and safe boating practices. Exploring the possibility of government subsidies or financial support from NGOs to make life jackets more affordable for boat operators and passengers. Involving local communities in crafting safety measures, empowering them to take ownership of their safety, and holding discussions to understand their unique challenges and perspectives. Strengthening the enforcement of safety regulations through monitoring and accountability measures to ensure compliance.

The Lake Victoria tragedy is a stark reminder of the urgent need to balance preserving lives and supporting livelihoods. The revival of the Kalangala safety decree is a positive step towards enhancing safety measures on the lake. Ugandans can build a safer and more prosperous future for their lakeside communities by working collectively and decisively.