Is social media driving our eating habits?

The rise of social media has undoubtedly transformed the way we interact with food and eating habits, and there is growing evidence to suggest that it may contribute to picky and distractible eating behaviours among certain individuals.

While social media platforms offer a wealth of information and inspiration related to food, they can also exert a significant influence on our food choices, preferences, and behaviours, often leading to both positive and negative consequences.

1. Food fads and trends: Social media platforms are inundated with food fads, trends, and dieting advice, which can contribute to a phenomenon known as food neophilia or a fascination with novelty in food. Constant exposure to trendy diets, superfoods, and Instagrammable meals may fuel a desire to constantly seek out new and exciting food experiences, leading to picky eating habits characterised by a reluctance to eat familiar or boring foods.

2. Visual appeal: Social media platforms prioritise visual content, with aesthetically pleasing food photography dominating users feeds. As a result, individuals may become more focused on the visual presentation of food rather than its nutritional value or taste, leading to a preoccupation with appearance over substance. This emphasis on visual appeal may contribute to picky eating behaviours, as individuals are drawn to foods that are visually appealing and photogenic, rather than focusing on their nutritional content.

3. Comparison culture: Social media fosters a culture of comparison, where individuals constantly compare themselves to others based on appearance, lifestyle, and achievements. This can extend to food choices and eating habits, as users may feel pressure to emulate the eating habits of influencers or celebrities they follow online. This pressure to conform to certain dietary norms or trends may lead to picky eating behaviours, as individuals seek validation and acceptance through their food choices.

4. Distracted eating: The ubiquitous nature of smartphones and social media has made it easier than ever to engage in distracted eating, where individuals consume meals while simultaneously scrolling through their social media feeds or watching videos online. Distracted eating can lead to a disconnect between mind and body, as individuals may not fully register feelings of hunger or satiety while engrossed in their digital devices. This can contribute to overeating, poor food choices, and a lack of mindfulness around eating habits.

5. Influencer culture: Social media influencers, particularly those in the health and wellness space, often promote certain dietary patterns or food products to their followers.

While some influencers provide valuable and evidence-based nutrition advice, others may endorse restrictive diets, detox teas, or unproven supplements, which can perpetuate disordered eating behaviours and contribute to picky eating habits.

Additionally, the curated and often unrealistic portrayal of food and eating habits by influencers may create unrealistic expectations and standards for followers, leading to feelings of inadequacy or dissatisfaction with one’s own eating habits.

While social media can undoubtedly influence our food choices and eating behaviours, it is essential to approach online content with a critical eye and prioritise balanced, evidence-based nutrition advice, follow nutrition professionals.

Practicing mindfulness around food choices, cultivating a positive relationship with food, and seeking support from qualified health professionals can help individuals navigate the potential pitfalls of social media and develop healthy eating habits that prioritise nourishment and wellbeing.