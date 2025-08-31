Is social media hurting the journalism profession?

In the era of digital media, the journalism profession is faced with a profound paradigm shift in terms of journalistic ethics. Whereas in the past, the responsibility of delivering accurate, timely, and relevant information that reveals the truths and sheds light on various aspects of society was left to journalists with some kind of professional training, today, technology has fundamentally transformed journalism. Whether that transformation is good or bad, or even a mix of both, depends on one's point of view.

Today, everyone who has a smartphone is a journalist (citizen journalism), regardless of whether they have some kind of professional journalistic training or not. Yes, social media, mobile technologies, and digital platforms have accelerated news cycles and increased audience engagement, but at what cost? When it comes to citizen journalism, especially in Uganda, journalistic ethics and principles such as truthfulness, accuracy, fairness, impartiality, and minimising harm, which guide journalists in their pursuit of accurate, fair, and responsible reporting, have been thrown through the window. This makes it difficult to maintain public trust and uphold the integrity of the profession.

I have been in spaces where complaints about online media news outlets, especially bloggers, keep coming up. They are accused of contributing to the spread of misinformation, and that the quality of their news is very poor, usually one-sided, and not well researched. In one of those spaces is my recent engagement with the security agencies (senior police officers, Uganda Prisons Services, and journalists), where we were discussing ways of working together to ensure a safer and secure environment for everyone, including journalists, during the 2026 elections.

Participants, particularly men and women in uniform, repeatedly asked, "Who is in charge of regulating bloggers?" Is there a way to identify them using press tags, as is the case with journalists from established media houses? They observed that everyone in Uganda has become a journalist, and it is very difficult to know who is who and what their intentions are. Further still, they noted that there are so many online news platforms run by untrained bloggers, who they alleged are not only spreading misinformation and disinformation, but some of them are being used to spread malicious propaganda against some individuals, groups of people, or organisations.

In Uganda, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) is the primary regulatory body for online data communication services, including blogs.

The commission has proposed tough rules for both online and traditional media to ensure responsible reporting. “Digital technology has enabled immense progress on freedom of speech. But social media platforms have also accelerated and amplified the spread of false information and hate speech, posing major risks to societal cohesion, peace and stability. To protect access to information, we must regulate these platforms without delay, while at the same time protecting freedom of expression and human rights,” Audrey Azoulay, Unesco’s Director-General, said.

In the past, I have attended some training sessions where journalists are equipped with skills, knowledge, and tools such as fact-checking to minimise cases of misinformation and disinformation. However, these particular trainings have only targeted journalists from mainstream media, leaving out online journalists, who many believe are not well trained to inform the public. I believe this is the right time for different stakeholders to consider training online news providers in the basics of journalistic ethics and principles to combat harmful content, especially in the critical period of elections we are going into, which can pose a threat to national security, unity, and public trust.

Times have changed, and information dissemination is no longer only in the hands of traditional media practitioners. The media landscape is flooded by bloggers, along with other forms of self-published online content. Anyone who can attract a large following can act as a powerful platform for news, commentary, and opinion, influencing public discourse. They can't be ignored anymore. They need to be trained in the basic journalism principles and practices, since they are now part of the news cycle. This will contribute to maintaining the credibility and integrity of journalism in Uganda.

I conclude by calling upon the online news providers, including bloggers, to put their house in order. Yes, you are providing news, opinions, and shaping narratives, but do so professionally to contribute to a well-informed public, hold power accountable, and facilitate a healthy public discourse. Without credibility, journalism loses its ability to inform, influence, and serve the public good

Vivian Agaba, a journalist and current Rotary Peace Fellow at Makerere University.



