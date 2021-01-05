Is Uganda a fast growing economy?

President Museveni in his end of year message noted how Uganda was among the six fastest growing economies in the world. When economists say Uganda has grown faster than UK, what they are comparing are the “rates of growth” of both economies, not the sizes of both economies.

However, assuming UK stops growing right now and we manage to maintain the current 6.3 per cent rate of growth, it would take us about 100 to 150 years to catch up, a slightly lower amount of time it took the West to get to where they are today. There are no shortcuts.

If we, however, elect a president who is capable of doubling this rate of growth to 12.6 per cent, we would need 60 to 70 years continuous growth devoid of any conflicts to catch up. Growing at 26 per cent is the the maximum rate of growth of any country ever recorded.

In conclusion, economists saying Uganda is among the fastest growing economies in the world are in no way alluding to the fact that Uganda is among the biggest economies. There is a broader perspective to growth that economic advisers will not tell the President.

David Ariko,

Soroti