It’s crucial to manage water better

A boy grazes cattle in the semi-arid North Eastern Uganda. PHOTO/FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Radical yet doable shifts are now needed, and unless these happen, local communities and national economies will continue to buckle under the burden of nature’s stress. 

It’s now becoming almost impossible to keep track of extreme weather events. Climate change is indeed changing the hydrological cycle at a rapid pace that’s difficult to keep up with, even on social media.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.