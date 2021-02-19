It’s time to review our education curriculum

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In Uganda with more than 50 per cent of its population under the age of 18, primary and secondary education is important. The education system in Uganda has a structure of seven years in primary, six years in secondary and three to five years in post-secondary education.

Curriculum is the combination of instructional practices, learning experiences and students’ performance assessment that are designed to bring out and evaluate the target learning outcomes of a particular course.

Primary school curriculum aims at enabling learners to develop competencies and life skills for life-long learning.

It emphasises the importance of literacy, numeracy, language development, values, attitudes cross cutting issues, and continuous assessment.

It is presented in three cycles - lower primary curriculum, transitional curriculum and upper primary curriculum. It advocates the use of child-centred methods and approaches (thematic system) where learners must participate in their learning activities.

Lower primary is from P1to P3, where teachers use familiar language as medium of instruction and upper primary is from P4 to P7 where there is transition from thematic system to subject-based learning with subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies Language and Physical Education.

After primary, learners can go for vocational training or secondary education, which consists of O-Level and A-Levels. At O-Level, learners embark on a four-year cycle of lower secondary. This level has categories such as science and mathematics, include Biology, Chemistry Physics and Mathematics, Languages , and Social Sciences, including Geography, History and Religious Education.

Advertisement

There are also vocational subjects, including Agriculture , Home Economics, Computer Studies and Fine Art, among others. At O-Level, learners are expected to offer a minimum of eight and maximum of 10 subjects.

At A-Level, learners take two years and the curriculum is offered as a set of specialised subject combinations of three principal subjects and two subsidiary subjects.

Schools are guided by a curriculum that is developed by The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC). The centre is an autonomous statutory body under the Ministry of Education, and is responsible for the development of the educational curriculum for primary and secondary schools. This was implemented until March 18 when learning institutions were closed in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The plans by the government to conduct virtual education was ineffective after government failed to deliver radios and televisions it promised the public. However, many urban and international schools have been using Zoom and other virtual platforms to teach children. Unfortunately, many learners from poor families have been left out of this due to lack of electricity, among other things.

On February 4, there was a sigh of relief when the President announced that semi-candidate classes should reopen March 1. Other classes are expected to reopen in a staggered manner.

The Ministry of Education has embarked on the process of reviewing the standard operating procedures for schools before students report for studies. Officials from the ministry are visiting schools to ensure that they are ready to open. They are also training teachers on how to observe the standard operating procedures.

Mary Salome Namirembe, marysa_62@yahoo.com