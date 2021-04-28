It takes more than just a degree...

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The term “diploma disease” is a reference to the excessive reliance by formal educational institutions and employers on educational paper qualifications as evidence of technical ability, training, and merit for selection and entry to particular occupations, careers, or internal labour-markets.

This extravagant trust and dependence by educational administrators and labour market arbiters on mere pieces of paper for their decision making has, in turn, begotten what in Economics of Education theory is called “artificial educational upgrading”. The latter term relates to a situation where, because of the resultant surge in the number of educated jobseekers, educational administrators and employers are forced to “unnecessarily or unreasonably” raise the educational qualification bar just for purposes of screening out surplus number of applicants!

In other words, higher educational qualifications become a requirement, not because it is technically desirable, but because it is circumstantially, administratively or even politically expedient! For instance, as the number of A-Level dropouts in Uganda increased geometrically, Primary Teachers Colleges (PTCs) that previously admitted O-Level graduates are now asking for A-Level certificates as a minimum entry requirement. Yet in reality, one may not necessarily have to be an A-Level alumnus to train to become a proficient primary school teacher! An O-Level graduate could be just as good or even better trainable material. Insistence on the A-Level paper in this particular case therefore becomes a superfluous, if not, an out-rightly cost-ineffective prerequisite.

Which brings me to question the underlying logic of the Ministry of Education and Sports, when it recently mooted a policy that will require all primary and post-primary school teachers to be degree holders. This planned 10-year phase-out of the non-grad teachers and the projected “standardisation” of teachers’ terms and conditions of service is presumably aimed at improving the quality of lesson delivery and hence lesson uptake while simultaneously reducing teacher attrition rates! I don’t think it will work out that way. Why? Simply because that assumption is wrongly premised as it is not being supported by historical facts.

As an example, there is very little evidence to suggest that our now deceased Grade III primary school teachers of the yester years were pedagogically wanting. Notwithstanding their modest attainments in formal schooling (majority joined PTCs after Primary Six!) and despite their generally hawkish orientation, primary school teachers of the 1960s were both professionally and morally upright. Talk about punctuality, attention to detail, personal integrity, moral balance, smartness, command of language, handwriting, ….name it; and these fellows were ever spot on! On the contrary, it is the current crop of our youthful, more schooled, better exposed and digitally literate teachers who are routinely being accused of corruption, defilement, drunkenness, “moonlighting”, and an overly irresponsible conduct.

The point here is that, it takes more than just a degree to make a good teacher. Rather than get carried away by the “diploma/degree disease”, we should be thinking of a “whole teacher improvement” approach. In other words, instead of a singular focus on paper qualification, there is need to address all factors that impact on a teacher’s job performance including remuneration, housing, teaching aids, peer relations, school administration, prospects for career advancement and overall work environment. Piecemeal erratically introduced interventions cannot be the solution to poor quality of our education.

Henry Edison Okurut Kedi, okurut1954@yahoo.com