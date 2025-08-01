Join fight against Hepatitis B

The world marked World Hepatitis Day on July 28. Uganda joined the global effort to raise awareness about Hepatitis B, a serious yet preventable disease that continues to claim lives, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. While significant strides have been made in improving public health across the country, Hepatitis B remains a persistent concern.

Fortunately, through effective vaccination, strategic partnerships, and robust community engagement, Uganda is making encouraging progress.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver and, if left untreated, can lead to complications such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is highly contagious, spreading through infected bodily fluids, mother-to-child transmission during childbirth, and through shared personal items like razors or needles. Given the serious long-term effects and high treatment costs, vaccination offers the most effective and sustainable preventive solution.

Since March, Amref Health Africa in Uganda, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and with funding from MasterCard Foundation through Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), has been implementing the Saving Lives and Livelihoods (SLL) Phase II Project in the Greater Mubende region. Through this initiative, 6,719 individuals, including men, pregnant women, and other high-risk populations have received the Hepatitis B vaccine.

This progress demonstrates the impact of community-centred, collaborative healthcare delivery. The vaccination campaign in Mubende has been conducted using an integrated service delivery approach, combining immunisation with other primary healthcare (PHC) services. Alongside Hepatitis B vaccines, individuals also receive Tetanus-Diphtheria, HPV, and Yellow Fever vaccinations, as well as maternal and child health services.

This integration maximises the impact of every outreach, especially in hard-to-reach and underserved communities, making service delivery more efficient and accessible. The approach reinforces the Ministry of Health’s new guidelines on integration of healthcare services. One of the strongest pillars of this success has been community engagement. Through coordinated efforts with district leaders, sub-county and parish authorities, village councils, and civil society organisations, the project has built strong grassroots support.

Village Health Teams (VHTs) and other frontline health workers have played a crucial role in mobilising communities, raising awareness, identifying unvaccinated individuals, and linking them to services. Their efforts are central to ensuring no one is left behind.

Beyond vaccination, the project is building community resilience against future health threats. It does so by training health workers, educating local leaders, strengthening surveillance systems, and delivering targeted integrated outreaches. In remote and underserved regions, this level of preparedness is not just important but it is lifesaving. A central focus of the intervention has been on reaching high-risk groups. These include pregnant women, young people, individuals with chronic conditions, and those in isolated areas.

These populations often face greater barriers to accessing healthcare. By prioritising them, the project reduces both the health and economic burden of Hepatitis B treatment, contributing to broader health equity. Despite the remarkable achievements, challenges persist. Vaccine hesitancy, misinformation, and limited health infrastructure continue to affect uptake in some districts.

However, through ongoing community dialogue, trust-building, and the visible benefits of the vaccination campaign, public confidence is steadily growing. Once again, the role of local leaders and health workers has been instrumental in dispelling myths and encouraging vaccine acceptance. Looking forward, efforts must focus on scaling up Hepatitis B vaccination to additional regions, strengthening routine immunisation, and ensuring every Ugandan, regardless of location, can access life-saving vaccines. The message is simple but urgent: get tested, get vaccinated, and help spread accurate information about Hepatitis B. Empowering communities to take charge of their health is key to lasting change.





I extend heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Health, district health teams, VHTs, and frontline health workers. Your unwavering dedication is saving lives and securing the health of our nation. I encourage every Ugandan to seize the opportunity to get vaccinated against Hepatitis B, not just for their own protection, but for the health and wellbeing of their families and communities. The progress achieved in the Greater Mubende region is a powerful example of what is possible when we bring together expertise, resources, and grassroots engagement. With sustained commitment, we can create a Uganda free from vaccine-preventable diseases like Hepatitis B.

The writer, Edward Tibawala, is the Project manager for the saving lives and livelihoods project at Amref Health Africa in Uganda.