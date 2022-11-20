Joseph Ambrosoli calls us to live holy lives

In the ancient times, it was believed that becoming a saint is an uphill task and it is possible only when one gets old, has practised rigorous penance and mortifications even to the extent of causing bodily pain on top of being educated in scripture, theology and spirituality.

As times and history of the Church progressed and in a way Christian faith and practice has become part of our daily life, becoming holy and saint is rather easy and it is an obligation for every Christian to be one. It is now a common understanding and belief that to live a life of simplicity, commitment to faith, and being charitable in words and actions will surely lead to holiness.

Words and phrases such as ‘easy to become holy and it is for all’. ‘God loves the cheerful giver,’ ‘be happy, but let your happiness be real, emanate from a sinless conscience,’ and ‘Sweetness is the favourite virtue of Jesus Christ,’ have become common motivation in Christian life. This belief became a goal and spiritual impetus for many men and women to follow. This made people like Joseph Ambrosoli to live a life of happiness, dutifulness, virtuous and thus motivated them to become saints. They found love, joy, grace, peace in their ordinary activities of life. Indeed it is the Kingdom of God that Christ preached. In the process some of them get recognised among the people of God.

Catholic Church proclaims some individuals as blesseds and saints who excelled in the practice of Virtues and gospel values. They are presented to God’s people as models of Christian living. They are people who walked different paths in life. Some are learned, others are not even literate, some are rich and famous and others were just the ordinary, some were kings and others were slaves. Together they all formed a ‘cloud of witnesses’ for Christ’s charity.

In recent centuries, the Church has put in place an elaborate process to study the lives of holy men and women before they are formally proclaimed as Saints. In the earlier centuries, it was rather a spontaneous acclamation by the people of God, someone who lived among them practicing Christian vocation to the heights. But we all know that there are numerous people who are ‘unproclaimed saints’ and they are our models.

Jesus said, “Be holy as Heavenly Father is holy.Holiness is not optional for a Christian. Apostles called the first Christians to live holy lives. Holiness characterised everything that the early Church did. The writer of the Letter to the Hebrew instructs, “Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord” (Heb. 12:14). We are all created by God, for Him and to reach Him here in this life and in the next.

As learnt by Blessed Dr. Ambrosoli, to be holy one must: be connected to God—the source of holiness, be separated to God as His possession, be separated from the common—things of the world, be separated from all that God says is unclean or morally defiles, and be obedient to God’s Word. Doing one’s duties—both human and Christian in the best way possible leads one to be a Saint.

Today , the Church in Uganda and the universal Church will be blessed to have another witness of holiness in the person of Fr. Dr. Joseph Ambrosoli who dedicated his life for the service of the sick and poor in northern Uganda. Having completed his medical studies he desired to become a missionary priest. He presented himself to the Comboni Missionary Society, “I would like to place myself at the service of the missions as a qualified doctor,” he said. After his due preparation for priestly ordination he was sent to Kalongo mission to work as a doctor. A fellow medical worker said of him, “Fr. Ambrosoli held the Eucharist and a sick child in his hands with the same reverence.” This summarises his life. Until 1987 he spent the rest of his life offering himself as a healer of souls and bodies. Examples of holiness are never lacking in the Church.