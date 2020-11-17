Journalists are not favouring Opposition parties

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo in his weekly column in the Sunday Vision of November 8, lamented that journalists, including those from government-owned media platforms, are favouring the Opposition, especially Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and National Unity Platform (NUP).

In my view, that costs the party because only the negative side of it, especially acts of security agencies, are largely publicised. He gave the example of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulnayi and FDC’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat who were reportedly harassed on the nomination day, but the press failed to show that they had defied security guidelines.

NUP supporters allegedly stoned police officers and vehicles, but this was not reported.

In my view, if the claim that many journalists are lukewarm in cooperating with NRM is perhaps due to their being marginalised by those supposed to coordinate them. In many cases, the people appointed by government turn into small Gods.

They select a few colleagues with whom they work with. Besides, they do not always pick calls from some journalists.

A friend of mine who was on president Museveni’s campaign team in 2006,narrates how a journalist who was recommended by then a senior State House official (Amelia Kyambadde) to be recruited in Presidential Press Unit (PPU) swindled some of the journalists’ allowances sent to them by Mr Ofwono Opondo. But when they complained, the official branded them (affected journalists) as anti-government spies.

Ultimately, they were sent away, yet they were covering for local and international media.

Unless government wakes up and finds a solution to the mistrust of members of the fourth estate, it will continue to believe that many journalists and media houses are siding with the opposition.

