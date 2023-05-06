Journalists must fight for press freedom

Every third of May media personalities across the world come together to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day. This day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993 following UNESCO’S general conference.

This day was also gazzetted to recognise journalists who died and those who risk their lives while informing the public. It is also to raise awareness to governments about the importance of press freedom, among other reasons.

This year the media fraternity celebrated the day under the theme” shaping a future of rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”. This is to advocate for media freedom where most of the journalists have continued silently suffer from different forms of oppression.

Usually, it is said that charity begins from home, but this however is not the case with what is happening in the media industry where journalists are putting the fight at broader level than beginning the fight from within their systems.

It's ironic that journalists over the years have continued to raise concern over the different laws drafted to regulate the industry with many seeing the laws as unfair and put in place to curtail media freedom.

Some of these laws include the Computer Misuse Act 2011, Anti-Terrorism Act 2002, Official Secrets Act and Rights of Access to Information Act 2005, among others.

The media personalities have failed to use freedom of expression they vie for from the start as most of them continue to work under ill conditions such as meagre or completely no pay, intimidations, torture both psychological and physical, among other forms of oppression.

Most media organisations and owners have smartly succeeded in achieving this manipulation of the journalists, for instance through employing nonprofessionals, contract-less employments, employing volunteers, among other ways, leaving the employees with nothing to do in terms of taking action in the courts of law.

Several journalists in the country still earn less than Shs300,000 per month and less than Shs4,000 per story, making it difficult for most of them to substantively cater for their needs in the hard economy.

This has forced most of the media practitioners, most especially those within the traditional media for instance those under radio and television to survive by seeking tips from well-wishers, business owners and celebrities.