Journalling: A cheaper method for your mental health

Almost every one of us has been affected by feelings of fear, worry, stress, and depression in one way or another.

These are disorders that are very difficult to understand. They affect anyone at any age and each one of us deals with them in a different way. There are various reasons which might cause the onset of these disorders such as death or loss of a loved one, social isolation, sexual abuse, etc.

Journalling is one of the easiest and cheapest alternatives to help you battle such disorders.

Journalling is associated with writing down your thoughts and emotions in a journal or diary.

Through journalling you can manage your thoughts, and emotions, and have your goals written down and this helps you make peace with your personal struggles and imperfections.

Journalling might not solve everything you struggling with, but it might be a game-changer when it comes to your overall mental health and general well-being. Its benefits go far beyond just motivation and self-improvement, it’s an escape route to a place without judgment, one that has no rules and boundaries, a place that offers you a perfect opportunity to step back from the day-to-day distractions around you and focus on making yourself better.

The person you will spend the most time with in your life is yourself, we owe it to ourselves to strengthen our self-compassion and embrace self-love.

It is imperative to note that the journalling practice is for you and no one else. One great rule that will always motivate you to write to your mind is to make sure no one gets to read through your journal or diary. This is something that contains your innermost thoughts, secrets, and goals, basically, it contains all your life and therefore no one gets the chance to have access to this information unless you decide to tell them.

It doesn’t matter where you start from, what to write, when to write, spelling and grammar, or the ink used, neither does it require one to be an expert in writing. None of that matters at the moment! What matters is how you feel about yourself and the page right in front of you, therefore write everything you want to, the only limit is the one you put on yourself.

Sometimes it may not demand to necessarily write down your thoughts, it may just be an audio or video recording as long as it is what you find best in expressing your feelings and emotions at that particular moment.

Some of the different kinds of journals include gratitude journal which teaches you to appreciate the little things you have accomplished in your life. Daily log journal where you reflect on the daily flow of activities in your life. A deep thought journal mainly focuses on writing in detail the aspects of your emotions and evaluating different aspects of the situations.

In conclusion, psychological research strongly suggests that journalling can be one of the genuinely beneficial methods for reducing mental-related disorders. It is one of the cheapest self-care routines that strengthen your mindfulness and self-reflection abilities.

The most important thing is to get started, even if you start with only one paragraph per day, with time you find it easier to express your feelings in your journal as long as you show up.

Journals will always be available when you need them, they are there for us to gather our thoughts, and share our laughter, sadness, tears, fears, and frustrations. Journals are here for us today, tomorrow, and always.