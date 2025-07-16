Justice for Amanya Maclean: Domestic violence must be an elections issue

The tragic death of Maclean Amanya on April 5th, 2025, allegedly at the hands of her husband, Innocent Amwiine, in Ibanda, remains a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of unchecked domestic violence — and the urgent need to make this issue central to political discourse ahead of the upcoming elections.

Amanya’s dying declaration stated clearly that her injuries were the result of beatings by her husband, a senior official and NRM district registrar for Ibanda. Despite this, the investigation has yet to yield results or updates, prompting public outrage and calls for accountability. We cannot allow this case to disappear in silence. The police have sufficient cause to act.

The public demands justice, and the authorities must not protect perpetrators, regardless of their political status. The killing of Amanya is not an isolated incident. It follows a pattern of long-term abuse, similar to many other femicides in the region. Attempts to justify her death based on rumours of infidelity distract from the core issue: no woman should be beaten or killed under any circumstance. A report from KIU Teaching Hospital referenced a spinal condition, but this should not override Amanya’s own account of sustained abuse. Investigators must explore the full truth and ensure this case is treated as a potential homicide. Women’s rights activists are calling on all political candidates in the 2026 general elections to prioritise domestic violence and femicide in their manifestos.

They urge candidates to: Address domestic violence through policy and public education. Push for stronger enforcement and prosecution of abusers. Support safe reporting mechanisms for survivors and communities. Condemn all forms of gender-based violence. We want to see every candidate using their platform to say: enough is enough. Amanya’s death should lead to systemic change, not just headlines. Remember their names. Amanya is not alone.

Uganda has lost too many women to domestic violence in recent years: Akakanda Rita (May 2025), Bashaba, 49, and her daughter Ainembabazi Ruth, 18 (January 2024), Judith Kyariisima, a senior midwife (September 2024), Ninsiima Phonah, 22.

Their stories highlight an alarming national trend — and a government responsibility to act. As a senior political figure, Amwiine’s case is a test for the NRM and law enforcement. Will they uphold the rule of law? Justice must not be compromised by status or influence. To women living in fear: please leave. Seek help. You are not alone, and you deserve to live free from violence.

Written by Dr Atuki Turner, Executive Director MIFUMI