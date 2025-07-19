Justice in chains: How the System fails the poor and powerless

When Sara, a widowed street vendor in downtown Kampala, was arrested under the Public Order Management Act (Poma), she had no lawyer, no money for bail, and no idea why she was being detained. She spent five days in a cell built for five but crammed with 15 women. Her trial was postponed again and again, and by the time the charges were quietly dropped, she had lost her livelihood, dignity, and health. Sara’s story is not an outlier—it is the daily reality for millions of Ugandans. From land disputes to domestic violence, inheritance wrangles to police harassment, ordinary people face an uphill battle for justice. A recent nationwide survey found that 95 percent of Ugandans have experienced a legal problem, yet nearly half never see it resolved. For the poor and powerless, justice is not just delayed—it is routinely denied.

Uganda’s courts are overburdened, underfunded, and out of reach for many. According to Afrobarometer, only 51 percent of Ugandans believe that ordinary citizens can obtain justice, while 56 percent say judges are influenced by the powerful. Faced with costly court fees, endless adjournments, and corruption, many turn instead to informal or traditional systems—where impartiality is never guaranteed. This broken system hurts the most vulnerable—rural women, the disabled, and the poor—who lack even the basic information or resources to defend their rights. Legal aid should be their bridge to justice, but in Uganda, that bridge barely exists. Legal aid: A promise gathering dust. For nearly six years, the National Legal Aid Bill has stagnated in Parliament. Without it, legal aid remains a patchwork, reliant on overstretched NGOs like the Uganda Law Society and Legal Aid Providers Network (Laspnet).

In rural districts, people walk for miles to reach a magistrate they can’t afford, speak a language they don’t understand, and often leave more frustrated than they arrived. Worse still, Uganda’s legal system is often turned against the very people it should protect. Poma, although partially struck down by the Constitutional Court in 2020, continues to restrict freedom of assembly. This May, Parliament revived a proposal to allow military courts to try civilians—a dangerous step backwards that risks silencing dissent through fear. Laws meant to protect are now tools to punish. Opposition supporters, journalists, and activists face harassment, violence, and arrest under repressive legislation, leaving many with no access to legal defence. There is hope—but it demands political courage and public pressure.

The Constitutional Court’s ruling against parts of Poma proved that civic space can be defended. Innovations like mobile courts, legal clinics, and the digitisation of court records show what is possible when reforms match reality. But isolated progress is not enough. Uganda must act now. Parliament must pass the National Legal Aid Bill and guarantee free legal support for the poor and vulnerable. Military trials for civilians must be abolished. Draconian laws that criminalise dissent and difference must be repealed. The government must expand community paralegals, mobile courts, and rural legal outreach, with a special focus on empowering women, youth, and marginalised communities.

The legal fraternity must lead from the front—providing pro-bono services, defending human rights, and educating citizens about their rights. Uganda’s Constitution promises justice for all—but for people like Sara, that promise feels hollow. We cannot keep pretending that small reforms will fix a broken system. Justice must cease to be a privilege for the wealthy few and become a lived reality for every Ugandan, no matter who they are or where they live. Until then, our courts will remain not temples of justice—but prisons for the powerless.