Justice Kanyeihamba: Friend, mentor, comrade

I met Justice George Kanyeihamba in 2021, shortly after I had lost my electoral campaign for Eastern Youth MP in Eastern Uganda. I was disappointed, frustrated, and uncertain about the future at the time. But in that moment of despair, I found a friend, a mentor, and a comrade in Justice GW Kanyeihamba.

He saw beyond my loss and recognised my passion for human rights and my capacity to mobilise for change. With warmth, wisdom, and his famously sharp yet humorous tongue, he gave me a platform to exhibit my leadership capacities.

He shared with me a deeply personal dream: to establish a foundation that would preserve his legacy and promote the principles he had stood for throughout his life — justice, constitutionalism, integrity, accountability, transparency, and truth.

Justice Kanyeihamba loved young people deeply. He believed in our potential and invested generously in just causes, including several Law Society projects in universities like IUIU. His desire was to mentor a generation of young lawyers grounded in ethical leadership and constitutional values.

The first person I reached out to was Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga, whom I called on a Sunday afternoon. She graciously welcomed the idea and agreed to meet me alongside Professor and discuss the vision at her office in Kampala. We were later joined by other esteemed individuals, including Amb Oyella Betty Bigombe, Hon Olara Otunnu, and others, who helped form the Board of Trustees.

With guidance from Hon Miria Matembe as chairperson and the support of the late John Barisigara and others, we established the Board of Directors. And later together with Ms Molly Kabamoli, now in Germany, worked tirelessly to see that URSB registered Kanyeihamba foundation a successfully. Justice Kanyeihamba committed his personal savings to advance these efforts.

He travelled across universities such as Makerere University, UCU Mukono and IUIU Kampala to deliver public lectures, organised youth sports galas to inspire dialogue on civic values, and led virtual symposiums for law students — all in pursuit of his vision to empower and mentor young people.

Together, we also boldly challenged injustice. In 2021, when President Museveni and the NRM threatened to remove the constitutional right to bail for capital offenders, we filed a constitutional petition to defend this fundamental liberty.

That case, a very vital battle for constitutionalism, remains pending at the Supreme Court — unfinished, but not forgotten. Justice Kanyeihamba leaves behind a legacy of resistance in defence of justice. Today, we mourn the loss of a true fighter — a teacher, human rights defender, prolific writer, and an outspoken champion of young people like myself.

His legacy will not fade. Through the lives he touched, the principles he lived by, and the institutions he helped build, his service continues. Uganda may have lost a great son, who was a father, friend, and mentor to many, but his mission lives on forever. Rest in Power, Justice George Kanyeihamba.

Written by John Slomon Nabuyanda, Human Rights Defender/Environmentalist

Munich, Germany.