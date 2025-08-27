Kadaga’s stand is a test of NRM’s soul

I write to offer a perspective on the recent National Resistance’s National Executive Council vetting process concerning the Second National Vice Chairperson (female) seat, a moment that, in my view, transcends internal party politics and touches the very soul of Uganda’s political culture.

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga’s decision to contest was not an act of defiance. It was a principled stand, one rooted in loyalty, legacy, and earned leadership.

Her presence in the race is a reminder that leadership is not transactional. It is built through sacrifice, consistency, and service to both party and country.

To sideline a figure of Kadaga’s stature without cause is to signal that merit no longer matters, and that loyalty is disposable.

That would be a dangerous precedent, not just for NRM, but for the next generation of Ugandan leaders who are watching closely to see whether integrity still holds value in our political institutions.

Even as H.E. President Museveni sought compromise, Kadaga remained calm, clear, and resolute. That is what principled leadership looks like. Her stance speaks not only for herself, but for every leader who has served with dignity and upheld the party’s values through action, not proximity.

This is bigger than one seat. It is a test of whether the NRM still honors its foundational principles, and whether Uganda’s political future will be shaped by expedience or by integrity. I hope this reflection contributes meaningfully to the national conversation.

Bishop Samuel, Communications Expert