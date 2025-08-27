Kadaga should celebrate Among’s rise, not resent it

As Uganda's political landscape heats up ahead of the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections, the rivalry between former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and current Speaker Anita Among for the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) has ignited intense debate. While both women have made significant contributions to Ugandan politics, Kadaga should take pride in Among's rise rather than view it as a threat. Kadaga's political journey is a testament to resilience and dedication. Having served as the Speaker of Parliament from 2011 to 2021 and currently holding the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Kadaga has been a formidable force in Ugandan politics for decades.

Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping legislative processes and advocating for women's rights. Among's ascent, on the other hand, reflects the dynamic nature of political evolution. Joining the NRM in 2020 after a tenure with the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Among quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the Speaker of Parliament in 2022. Her rapid progression underscores the NRM's commitment to embracing new leadership and perspectives. During a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, Among aptly remarked, "Being new is not a crime," highlighting the value of fresh ideas in leadership. Kadaga's concerns about Among's relatively short tenure in the NRM are understandable.

She has questioned Among's eligibility, citing party guidelines that require aspirants to have served the NRM for at least ten years. However, this perspective overlooks the broader picture. The NRM's strength lies in its ability to adapt and incorporate diverse voices, ensuring that leadership remains relevant and responsive to the changing needs of the populace. Instead of viewing Among's rise as a challenge, Kadaga should see it as a reflection of her own legacy. As a trailblazer for women in Ugandan politics, Kadaga has paved the way for future female leaders. Among's success is, in many ways, a continuation of the path Kadaga has forged. Celebrating Among's achievements would not diminish Kadaga's own; rather, it would underscore the progress women have made in Ugandan politics. Kadaga should take pride in Among's rise within the NRM.

Rather than viewing it as a threat, Kadaga should celebrate it as a testament to the enduring impact of her own leadership and the continued empowerment of women in Uganda's political sphere. As a senior leader within the NRM, Kadaga has a responsibility to mentor and support emerging leaders like Among.

By fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual respect, Kadaga can contribute to the strengthening of the party and the advancement of women's leadership in Uganda.

The rivalry between Kadaga and Among should not overshadow the progress made by women in Ugandan politics. Kadaga's legacy is secure, and supporting Among's rise would only enhance the collective strength of women in leadership roles.

Geofrey Mutegeki Araali, Concerned citizen