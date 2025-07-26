Kampala floods: A disaster fuelled by corruption

Flooding in Kampala has become an almost predictable disaster. Every rainy season, we see the same heartbreaking scenes: homes submerged in water, roads blocked, families displaced, and lives lost. The floods have claimed the lives of many residents, including vulnerable children and hardworking adults. But this is not just nature’s doing.

The truth is, these floods are largely caused by human actions, corruption, greed, and a total failure to plan for the city. Despite all the talk, these problems remain ignored, and the people of Kampala continue to suffer the devastating consequences.

According to the Kampala Flood Mapping Technical Report by the World Bank (2018), over 170,000 residents in Uganda’s capital city are regularly affected by flooding, with the average annual cost of building damages reaching nearly $50m (Shs178b).

In March, at least seven people died in Kampala after flash floods swept through parts of the city, including an employee of the US Embassy, underscoring the deadly consequences of a city ill-prepared for seasonal rains. Yet, despite billions of shillings in development funds dedicated to improving infrastructure and drainage systems, flooding remains an endemic problem.

One glaring issue that rarely makes headlines is the role of powerful individuals and elites, who deliberately build homes, commercial buildings, and private developments in wetlands and natural drainage channels.

These areas are legally protected as vital buffers that absorb flood waters, yet those with influence continue to encroach on them with impunity. While ordinary citizens face demolition or eviction for building in restricted zones, these elites operate largely without consequence.

This double standard reflects a corrupt system that prioritises profit and privilege over the public good. At the heart of Kampala’s flooding crisis is also the absence of proper urban planning. The city has grown rapidly, but without a coherent plan that integrates environmental considerations or enforces zoning laws. Informal settlements dwell in flood-prone areas, and infrastructure development often ignores natural water flow patterns.

Roads are built over drainage canals, and garbage clogs the few existing drains. This chaotic growth is not accidental; it is the result of poor governance and lax enforcement, worsened by corrupt practices that allow illegal construction and land grabbing. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), charged with overseeing urban development and environmental protection, has often failed to act decisively.

Instead of preventing harmful construction and restoring wetlands, it reacts only after disasters occur. This reactive approach allows the cycle of flooding, destruction and temporary fixes to continue unchecked. The human cost is staggering. Floods disproportionately impact the urban poor, who live in informal settlements without adequate drainage and sanitation. They lose their homes, belongings and sometimes their lives.

Meanwhile, the wealthy neighbourhoods, often situated on higher ground and protected by better infrastructure, are largely spared. This stark environmental injustice compounds the tragedy. Ending Kampala’s flooding crisis requires more than infrastructure investment; it demands courageous political will to dismantle corruption and enforce urban planning laws equally.

Those in positions of power must be held accountable for illegal construction in wetlands.

The KCCA and other relevant bodies must develop and implement a comprehensive urban plan that respects natural water systems and protects vulnerable communities. We call upon civil society organisations and media houses to play a vital role in exposing these injustices and holding those in power accountable. It is not enough to report on the aftermath of floods; we must challenge the systems that allow them to happen.

There is an urgent need for proper urban infrastructure planning that prioritises resilience and sustainability. Authorities must be held accountable for poor planning and the illegal allocation of wetlands for construction.

Those found constructing in wetlands must face strict legal penalties, and laws protecting these critical ecosystems must be enforced without fear or favour.

Without real reforms to ensure transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, any efforts to restore wetlands or improve drainage will be unsustainable. Kampala needs inclusive planning, robust enforcement, and a renewed political will to protect its people not just during floods but every day.

The writer, Caroline Kinkuhaire, is an Advocacy Officer - Youth For Green Communities.



