Kampala's telecom cables mess needs urgent attention

Walk through almost any neighbourhood in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA)'s fast-growing suburbs, and you will quickly notice the same thing—wires everywhere. Poles rise out of nowhere, and cables dangle like laundry lines. Some hang low and dangerously, while others block walkways or clutter the roads. What should be a digital transformation story has turned into urban chaos. It's wasteful, messy, and unsafe.

Internet companies are fighting to bring faster connections to homes and businesses. But in their rush, they are leaving behind a huge mess. Instead of working together, each company plants its poles, runs its cables, and ignores basic order. Some do not even ask for permission before digging or installing in neighborhoods. In some areas, five or six telecom poles are lined up side by side, each serving a different company.

Trees have been cut down, walkways blocked, and people's private spaces used without their consent. If this continues, our new roads and beautiful neighbourhoods will be ruined before we even enjoy them. The question is: where are the regulators? Where are the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), and local authorities? Are permits being issued without inspections? Are revenue targets blinding local councils to the long-term damage to our neighborhoods? One of the saddest things is the loss of trees.

Some internet companies are cutting down trees to make space for their infrastructure. These trees take many years to grow but only minutes to destroy. They give us fresh air, shade, and beauty, but when they are gone, no one is replacing them. There is no tree planting, community projects, or apology—just silence. Beyond the wires and the bills, what public good have these telecom giants delivered? Have they supported public schools, painted classrooms, or supplied chairs? Have they repaired health centres or provided water to underserved communities?

Even a basic medical camp or youth training initiative would show some effort. Sadly, most people only see the cables and poles—not any community support. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not just a line item in a report. It should be something communities can see and feel. If telecom companies profit from using our roads, land, and airspace, they should also be more responsible and invest in the communities they serve. But there is hope and a precedent for doing better.Recently, MTN Group and Airtel Africa, two of the continent's most prominent telecom players, signed an agreement to share infrastructure in Uganda and Nigeria.

Their deal shows that collaboration can reduce duplication, lower costs, and ease pressure on the environment. So, if even fierce rivals can work together, why can't this become the national standard? Why can't all companies follow this example? With 5G and new technologies, even more cables and towers will be needed. Uganda needs an enforced national telecom infrastructure plan. Regulators and authorities must stop playing catch-up. They should coordinate rollouts, require providers to co-host on existing poles and towers, and implement environmental and safety guidelines.

We also need rules that ensure companies engage with communities and landlords before digging trenches or erecting structures. While we all want better internet and development, it does not mean companies should do whatever they want. Fast growth is not an excuse for poor planning, and progress must not be ugly. Instead, it should improve our lives. If we do not act now, things will only worsen so let telecom companies be part of the solution, not the problem. Let regulators step up. And let communities be empowered to speak out before it is too late.

Andrew Mafundo







