Keep bail on our law books; it once saved a top army officer

By  Nabendeh Wamoto

What you need to know:

  • Bail is not about crime alone; it also decongests remand cells (prisons). Experts aren’t always right.

In early 1981, the late David Oyite Ojok ordered for the arrest of then Lt Caleb Akandwanaho, aka Salim Saleh, on trumped up charges. So the current debate of no bail for capital offenders is uncalled for. Ugandan experts and advisers, more specifically lawyers, amaze me. It will not be surprising one day when they (experts) lead (or is it mislead?) the President to advertise and sell the country to the highest bidders so that the rest of us are rendered prisoners.

