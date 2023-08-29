Keep innovating to improve the customer experience

The world and technology are moving at a rate faster than we have known before and need for quick efficient service is at an all-time high too and does not show signs of slowing down. People are also getting rather impatient and are demanding quicker service. A few areas come to mind that some might need to think quickly on how to improve their customer experience.

One of the things that irks a few people including myself is the need to register your name or car before accessing some buildings or offices premises. The book being used looks as old as Sayyid Said and has been battered by the constant pulls and pushes. One pen is used by everyone without regard of hygiene, worse still the information given is most of the time inaccurate or would not help much in case of need. Honestly, style up if your organisation is still in the era of writing in a book.

Then woe unto you if the office requires that you leave your ID, because you might have to sign out as you leave. For some reason where you signed in always seems to be playing hide and seek and it takes you another two minutes. Meanwhile the people behind you are irritated and almost want to jump the queue to help you locate your name! We have national ID’s; maybe a “tap and go” would be an efficient way to register that I was at your premises and get accurate information about me in a flash. That would be a great experience.

I once wanted to register for a readership and was given over seven steps to follow in order to register. My goodness, by the time I got to the 6th step my mind was telling me it was not worth it. Not even a small video of what needed to be done was helpful for me to proceed. My mind was made up, I need simple three step instruction maximum.

The other service where I believe we shall need innovation soon is one where majority of us prepay and you are sent a token number that has over 15 digits. Honestly, I have worked hard at my job to pay for this service, why must you punish me to input this long token number to have access. Many parents have resorted to sending it to the children to do the needful. Otherwise, the experience had become a daunting task. Read …2467…look up and input, next ..4670 look from your phone and input. Surely after I have paid you, shouldn’t this automatically update my account?

Many of us have had to use a Call Centre service at some point, then comes the whole menu of “…if you would like to get X service press 1.”

By the time you have reached press 7, you can’t remember if you should have pressed 4 instead or if there are any other number options available ahead to be pressed. Honestly, by the time I call a service centre, it is urgent or I am freaking out and need quick support or reassurance. Give me a quick menu on my phone so I get to it immediately. Thought needs to get into how the call centre can be reached more efficiently and easily. Conversational Chat GPT might be a quick option as it will automatically resolve queries hence speeding up productivity.

Lastly, let me share an experience my sister had with her former bank last month. This bank has branches on Entebbe Road where she had gone to update her internet banking credentials. After being in three different queues and in the bank for over two hours (Story for another day) finger prints here, photo copies there, she is frustrated for the day and decides to come back the next day to complete the process. When she arrives the next day, she is told that all steps must be completed in one day otherwise you have to start all over again! Oh okay, so why didn’t any staff mention it the previous day? Why isn’t it all over the bank notice board and website that you need to get a week of leave from your employer to get your internet banking registered? How come this is a self-service in other banks. Let us just say she voted with her feet.

The wake-up call is being sounded, innovate or be left behind. Customers are demanding better and quicker service and we must acknowledge that continually improving technology in our industries cannot be ignored for a memorable customer experience.

Babra Mehangye Kahima, Customer experience enthusiast