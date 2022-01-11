KFC and East African potatoes

Last week in Kenya’s Daily Nation, there were several commentaries by Kenyans decrying the apparent admission by Kentucky Fried Chicken – that American fast foods franchise now very resident in Uganda known as KFC – that it (KFC) does not use domestically sourced potatoes for any offerings on their menu. The reason? Kenyan grown potatoes are not of the standard required by KFC! Their potatoes are therefore imported from elsewhere.

KFC is of course one of those foreign investors which developing countries court with all sorts of incentives including corporation tax exemptions and waivers on duty and other taxes on imports including on gas-guzzling four-wheel drive Range Rovers or similar SUVs. In return, so the investment promotion officials will tell us, these foreign investors offer employment (to lowly workers such as cleaners) but import managers and even waiters from outside the country of investment!

The official narrative continues that such investors also provide a market for domestically produced raw materials. That was until I read the Daily Nation and calls to boycott KFC.

Now KFC is also a franchise that has set up shop in the Pearl of Africa. While it has not exactly declared in public that Ugandan potatoes are not of the required KFC standard, it would not surprise me if that were the case. And if East African potatoes are not to KFC’s standards and therefore must be replaced by imports, who is to say if the chicken, tomatoes, onions, cabbages, lettuce, etc. used are local? In other words is foreign investment what it is always held out to be? Certainly not always.