KFC and East African potatoes

Irish potatoes take three months to mature. PHOTO/courtesy 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • In other words is foreign investment what it is always held out to be? Certainly not always.

Last week in Kenya’s Daily Nation, there were several commentaries by Kenyans decrying the apparent admission by Kentucky Fried Chicken – that American fast foods franchise now very resident in Uganda known as KFC – that it (KFC) does not use domestically sourced potatoes for any offerings on their menu. The reason? Kenyan grown potatoes are not of the standard required by KFC! Their potatoes are therefore imported from elsewhere.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.