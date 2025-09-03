Kiryandongo: A cocktail of cultures

Unlike other districts in Uganda, whenever one introduces him/herself as originally from Kiryandongo District, the audience always has three questions. Are you a refugee? Which tribe are you? Which language do you speak? An extra confusion comes when it’s an original inhabitant, Chope (Paluo), a minority tribe that is less known to the majority of Ugandans.

Due to its vibrant mixture of cultures, Kiryandongo District has earned a name "United States of Uganda."

This unique district, established in 2009, is not just a geographical location; it is a dynamic confluence of nationalities, tribes, and languages that creates a rich cultural tapestry. In recent years, Kiryandongo has become a sanctuary for those seeking safety.

Since the outbreak of conflict in South Sudan in 2013 and Sudan in 2023, over 124,000 refugees have found refuge here, primarily from South Sudan but also from neighbouring countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Burundi.

The refugee population is incredibly diverse, including groups such as the Dinka, Nuer, and Acholi. Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement was established in the 1990s to accommodate those fleeing violence and later reopened in 2014 during a fresh emergency in South Sudan.

Over time, these refugees have integrated into local society while maintaining their distinct cultural identities. At the heart of Kiryandongo lies Bweyale Town, which has transformed into a bustling business centre thanks to its diverse population.

This town has attracted almost every tribe from various corners of Uganda. Once a quiet settlement, Bweyale is now alive with vibrant markets filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and service providers catering to both locals and refugees.

The presence of various nationalities and numerous Ugandan tribes has spurred entrepreneurship. In this melting pot of cultures, language plays a pivotal role in fostering interaction among diverse communities.

While English serves as the official language, local languages such as Ugandan Kiswahili, Congolese Kiswahili, Luo (Paluo, Acholi, Lango, Alur), Arabic, Luganda, Lusoga, Lugbarati, Lumasaba, Runyoro, Kinyarwanda/Kirundi and various dialects from South Sudan are commonly spoken.

To ease communication, residents have begun developing hybrid languages or pidgins that incorporate elements from different tongues. This linguistic evolution reflects a shared desire for understanding and cooperation among communities that might otherwise struggle to connect. Languages, most especially English, are often broken to make them comprehensible and understandable to many.

Diversity is often fronted as a resource; however, it does not come without challenges. The biggest challenge so far has been limited water supply, leading to fights and wrangles between refugee communities and cattle keepers in areas neighbouring refugee settlements.

Unicef reports that water supply for refugees in Kiryandongo per person per day reduced from 16 litres in 2023 to 9 litres in 2024. This not only exacerbated conflicts, but also increased cases of gender-based violence and sanitation and hygiene-related challenges.

Land wrangles have more than doubled alongside interpersonal conflicts that are inevitable when different cultures are intermixed.

Cost of transport between Bweyale and Kampala has been hiked due to unwavering demand, most especially by the Sudanese community. Previously, Shs15,000 was just enough to travel this distance. Currently, taxi operators from Bweyale to Kampala charge between Shs25,000 to Shs30,000.

One whose bargaining skills are excellent can pay Shs20,000. Hotels, motels, and guest houses have more than doubled accommodation rates. Unfortunately, the same trend applies to houses for rent; it is extremely hard to get rentals in Bweyale, to an extent that future tenants pay for rooms before a current tenant vacates.

To our surprise, a casual conversation among some individuals in a restaurant that we stealthily followed indicated that even prostitutes have hiked the price of their services due to overwhelming demand.

All in all, Kiryandongo District stands as a testament to the strength found in diversity. With its blend of Ugandan culture and refugee communities from various backgrounds, it offers a unique opportunity for growth and collaboration.

Other than trade, one of such opportunities can include schools implementing curricula that teach children about different cultures and languages, most especially English and Arabic, to foster understanding from a young age.

Embracing this rich cultural heritage while addressing the challenges it presents, Kiryandongo can continue to thrive as a model for unity in diversity within Uganda and across the world.

Apollo Uma & Joreen Asiimwe