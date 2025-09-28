Labour unions are vital for inclusive economic reform

Uganda’s rationalisation of government agencies implemented through the Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure initiative may have seemed administratively sound but has triggered a troubling surge in joblessness.

Hundreds of employees lost their jobs as authorities like the Uganda National Roads Authority, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, National Agricultural Advisory Services, Uganda Warehouse Receipt Systems Authority, and many others were merged or absorbed into ministries.

Many of these displaced workers are still awaiting reintegration or compensation—a process fraught with delay and frustration.

The core of the crisis lies not merely in the job losses but in the fact that workers and their unions were largely excluded from the policy discussions initiating these reforms.

Consultation, a cornerstone of good governance and equitable policy implementation, was notably absent. Labour unions are more than negotiators for wages and benefits—they are invaluable economic and social stakeholders.

In Uganda, trade unions traditionally served to; bargain for wages, fringe benefits, working conditions, and protect workers from unfair dismissals.

In addition to their traditional roles, labour unions can advise the government on key economic policies affecting workers, strengthen wage fairness and reduce inequality through Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) helping raise workers’ purchasing power through increased disposable income and stimulate broader economic activity.

Globally, organised labour has helped world economies to shape broader social and economic reforms—ranging from minimum wage laws to social protections with the far-reaching impact of reducing inequality and strengthening social cohesion.

Uganda’s labour movement, suffers from fragmentation and capacity challenges. Many unions lack the institutional strength to meaningfully engage in macroeconomic policy-making. They often have no access to, or if they do, cannot interpret employer financials or mobilise effectively to negotiate constructive outcomes.

This deficiency leaves workers vulnerable when macro-level decisions like agency mergers are enacted unilaterally, with socioeconomic costs borne by the most vulnerable.

In the private sector, for example, a company can wake up one morning and decide to wind up its business without consulting hundreds of its workers or their unions.

There is a need to institutionalise union consultation. Government must adopt formal mechanisms requiring union involvement in policy formulation—particularly when reforms affect jobs and public service delivery.

With capacity building programmes, unions can become more effective partners rather than adversaries in reform processes.

We need to invest in building inclusive and productive partnership where unions could be useful in co-designing safety nets; retraining, redeployment assistance, reasonable severance terms ensuring displaced workers can re-enter the job market with dignity and purpose. Unions’ input can help craft policies that balance fiscal efficiency with social stability.

Rather than pursuing savings at any cost, reforms should aim to preserve human capital and stimulate new employment through public works, private sector incentives, or skills development initiatives. Uganda’s agency rationalisations was intended to streamline the government and save resources.

Yet, without consultation and support for the affected, it risks deepening unemployment and economic inequality—right at a time when the country needs both unity and resilience.

Empowering and partnering with labour unions is not only fair, it is smart economics for it embeds equity in the macroeconomic policies of the country.

When unions are consulted and given capacity, they become agents of inclusive growth—helping to shape macroeconomic policies that create jobs, uphold fairness, and ensure no one is left behind.

Andrew Muhandiki

Ag. General Secretary Uganda Government & Allied Workers