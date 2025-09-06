Lake Bunyonyi water colour change: A comprehensive investigation is in order

The plight of the people living around Lake Bunyonyi and the surrounding areas of Kabale and Rubanda districts remains deplorable after the lake’s water mysteriously turned brown. Lake Bunyonyi, the deepest lake in Uganda, was formed through lava damming caused by volcanic activity from the Virunga ranges, particularly Mount Muhabura and Mount Sabyinyo. This volcanic activity is said to have blocked the course of river Ndego at Haisesero in Muko present day Rubanda District. Moderate estimates suggest the lake was formed between 10,000 and 18,000 years ago. The lake plays a vital role in the region by supporting the local population with small fish locally known as obuyamba , ensonzi, and cray fish.

It serves as one of Uganda’s major tourist attractions due to the deep, dark waters and the meandering nature of the lake. Most importantly, it is the main, if not the sole source of water that the National Water and Sewerage Corporation supplies to Kabale Town. Residents living around Lake Bunyonyi and its 29 islands have raised an alarm over the mysterious change in the water colour, which recently turned brown and developed a foul smell. The sudden transformation has sparked fears of a health crisis, loss of fish and other marine life, and long-term damage to tourism in one of Uganda’s iconic natural sites. How it started Locals began noticing the change approximately three weeks ago.

According to multiple residents, the water turned brown, with an oily film that coated the surface at different sections of the lake. The water was described as smelly and unfit for consumption by the residents who rely on the lake for domestic use, fishing and farming. “We have seen the lake change colour before, but never like this. Even small fish has died,” said a resident from Kacwekano, a village near the lake. Speculations about the cause range from runoff from the nearby hills, poor waste management from the 46 hotels operating around the lake shores and iron ore mining. Others believe the lakes spiritual significance may play a role, with some elders suggesting that the gods aren’t happy with human interference.

The Ministry of Water and Environment released a statement on September 2, offering what they described as possible explanations, which included natural water turnover where colder water rises and mixes with surface water, leading to discolouration. The other is water runoffs from the hilly slopes around the lakes during rainfall, and poor waste disposal from the hotels operating around the lake Despite the response, many in the affected areas feel the ministry explanations are delayed, non committal and inconclusive. “It took weeks for them to say anything and when they did, they only gave us assumptions, nothing based on scientific tests,” said a local environmental activist in Kabale District.

“We deserve facts, not guesses” The ministry dismissed the possibility of seismic being involved, citing the absence of tremors. However, studies show that not all seismic activities involve felt tremors. Scientific phenomena such as magma movement, aseismic creep, and slow slip can occur without tremors, yet still impact subsurface water systems. What concerns the residents the most is the lack of clear guidance on whether the lake water is safe for drinking, irrigation or livestock use.

Neither has the ministry nor NWSC issued an advisory on the water usage, leaving communities in limbo. As a call to action, we, the environmentalists, the local leaders and residents call upon government to do a comprehensive investigation involving scientific water quality testing to give better guidance, and also to pin point the exact cause of the crisis. We also urge the Ministry of Water and Environment to collaborate with NWSC and release clear, and actionable guidelines for safe use of the lake water. This is not just about brown water, it is about health, the local economy and the future.

Christopher Emanzi, executive director Safer Globe Conservation Trust





